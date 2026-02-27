Kardinia Energy has secured AUD 2.15 million from the Australian government's Industry Growth Program to scale up its flexible, low-cost printed solar technology from university proof-of-concept to pilot manufacturing.Newcastle-based printed solar technology company Kardinia Energy has received AUD 2.15 million ($1.5 million) in funding from the Australian government Industry Growth Program (IGP) to help accelerate the scale-up of its flexible printed solar technology. The Scaling Australian-Made Printed Solar for Renewable Energy Growth project will transition the technology from university-based ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...