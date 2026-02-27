SOLUM (KOSPI: 248070) and Competera announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to further connect AI-driven pricing intelligence with real-time Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) execution across European retail networks. The announcement follows strong engagement at EuroShop, where the integrated solution attracted significant interest from the local retail operators.

The collaboration brings together Competera's AI-driven pricing solutions for enterprise retail with SOLUM's Newton ESL platform, enabling retailers to align advanced price optimization with synchronized shelf-edge communication.

Competera's platform applies machine learning and advanced analytics to help retailers balance competitiveness and value-based pricing, strengthen customer loyalty, improve pricing accuracy, and drive sustainable revenue and margin performance across large assortments.

Through API integration with SOLUM's Newton ESL infrastructure powered by the high-speed, low-latency Newton Protocol, optimized pricing recommendations can be implemented automatically and consistently in stores. This architecture enables rapid, synchronized price updates across large store estates, ensuring reliable execution of data-driven pricing strategies.

At EuroShop, retailers responded positively to the ability to connect pricing intelligence directly with live ESL execution, reflecting the importance of linking advanced analytics with dependable in-store infrastructure. The latest participation led to in-depth discussions around deployment priorities and integration pathways, with both companies agreeing to continue working closely with interested retailers to refine implementation models and accelerate AI-enabled pricing transformation across Europe.

Alex Halkin, CEO and co-founder at Competera, said, "Enterprise retailers are looking to combine advanced pricing intelligence with reliable in-store execution. Expanding our collaboration with SOLUM allows us to extend AI-driven pricing into the physical store environment, ensuring strategies are implemented consistently and at scale across European retail networks."

Daniel Lee, CEO at SOLUM Europe, added, "A connected retail ecosystem requires more than advanced analytics. It depends on the infrastructure that can execute at scale. The alignment of Competera's AI-driven pricing solutions with our Newton ESL platform strengthens the commercial foundation needed to deploy intelligent pricing strategies seamlessly and at enterprise level."

About SOLUM

Founded in 2015 as a spin-off from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, SOLUM is a publicly traded company listed on the KOSPI stock exchange. It has grown into a leader in power solutions, display technologies, and electronic shelf labels (ESL), driving innovation across the global retail sector. With a strong commitment to customer-centric innovation and sustainable retail transformation, SOLUM continues to develop high-quality solutions that empower retailers to operate more efficiently in an increasingly digital world.

About Competera

Competera empowers retailers with customer-centric, AI-driven pricing solutions that deliver optimal prices with speed, precision, and simplicity. Powered by proprietary Contextual AI, the platform analyzes billions of price combinations and more than 20 demand drivers from competitive dynamics to hyper-local customer behavior to recommend prices that maximize profitability while strengthening customer loyalty. Since 2017, Competera has optimized over $60 billion in revenue for 50+ retailers across 18 countries.

