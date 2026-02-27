Planned data center campus in Skellefteå would support future AI and cloud infrastructure needs

EdgeConneX, an EQT portfolio company with an extensive Pan-European data center footprint, looks to expand its presence with a new site located in Skellefteå, Sweden. The data center site will be acquired from Lyten, a global company that specializes in lithium-sulfur batteries and energy storage.

The site would support EdgeConneX broader strategy to expand digital infrastructure capacity across the Nordics. Subject to the completion of applicable administrative and regulatory processes, EdgeConneX will look to develop a data center campus with potential capacity of up to one gigawatt in support of future AI and cloud computing workloads. Upon completion, the data center campus would be one of the largest facilities in Europe that would be primarily powered by renewable energy.

"Sweden represents an attractive long-term market for digital infrastructure investment. The country's access to renewable energy, stable power grid, technical workforce and strong sustainability framework align with our long-term approach to infrastructure development. As with all our projects, sustainability considerations will inform our planning and engagement as the project advances, alongside our focus on supporting the evolving needs of AI and cloud customers." -Dick Theunissen, Managing Director for EMEA, EdgeConneX

"EQT is proud to support EdgeConneX's entry into Sweden EQT's home market. This reflects our commitment to building resilient infrastructure that can strengthen Europe's digital backbone. Over time, we believe the data center site in Skellefteå can help advance Sweden's digital competitiveness and contribute to positioning the country at the forefront of AI development in Europe. We look forward to working closely with EdgeConneX, the Municipality of Skellefteå, and local stakeholders to foster a constructive, long-term partnership that supports sustainable regional growth." Eirik Dahle Benzon, Managing Director, EQT

"We welcome EdgeConneX, a global player whose investment strengthens Skellefteå as a hub for innovation and digital development. We look forward to working together to support progress that benefits both the local community and the broader societal transformation." Kristina Sundin Jonsson, Head of Administration, Skellefteå Municipality

For more information, please visit, www.edgeconnex.com

About EdgeConneX

Backed by EQT Infrastructure, part of the global investment organization EQT, EdgeConneX provides a full range of sustainable data center solutions worldwide. We work closely with our customers to offer choices in location, scale, and type of facility, from Build-to-Suit to Build-to-Density. EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere, and any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries, including Cloud, AI, Content, Networks, and more. With a mission dedicated to taking care of our customers, our people, and our planet, EdgeConneX strives to Empower Your Edge.

