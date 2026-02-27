OpenSynergy's Blue SDK, the industry-leading independent Bluetooth stack, is now deployed in over 400 million cars.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260226654887/en/

OpenSynergy's Blue SDK now drives more than 400 million cars

OpenSynergy is thrilled and very proud to announce that Blue SDK is now integrated in more than an estimated 400 million cars worldwide, deployed by virtually all the major OEMs across a wide range of vehicles, segments, and markets, offering extensive and consistent interoperability between many generations of smartphones and cars.

"This is an incredible milestone for OpenSynergy, but it is also a testament to the ubiquity of the Bluetooth standard in our everyday lives and the success of the entire Bluetooth ecosystem under the leadership of the Bluetooth SIG," comments Kathleen Ende, CEO, OpenSynergy. "Blue SDK is now an essential part of the daily automotivecockpit plug and play experience, helping millions of drivers have safer and more enjoyable journeys thanks to hands-free calling and streaming of their favorite media from their phones."

The Bluetooth standard has come a long way from the original concept envisioned more than 25 years ago by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), helping the mobile and automotive industries to organically grow together, even while moving at very different pace. The automotive industry has chosen Blue SDK because of its high flexibility and maturity, helping Tier1s and OEMs to simplify Bluetooth development for complex interoperability requirements, and benefit from its qualified components to guarantee the standard conformity and a quick and smooth qualification process. This great achievement is evidence of the longevity and quality of the solution that OpenSynergy SDKs and team of experts offers to the market, not just limited to the automotive industry, but also the industrial, IOT, medical, and consumer segments where Blue SDK has been integrated into more than 1 billion devices.

As a long-term Bluetooth SIG Member, OpenSynergy will continue to fuel innovation and support new use cases within the automotive industry, contributing to enable vehicles, including 2 wheelers, to drive demand for multiple connections (to multiple phones), broadcast audio with Auracast, and enhance security with the adoption of Bluetooth Channel Sounding, which are already available as part of OpenSynergy's latest SDK releases.

About OpenSynergy

OpenSynergy brings over 25 years of experience in embedded software development. Our Blue SDK products offer the latest Bluetooth technology features, including Channel Sounding and Auracast, enabling diverse wireless applications and the full freedom to choose the Bluetooth radio that best matches the requirements, price point, and time-to-market. We stand for connectivity that works across technologies, platforms, and markets. Our software is built on standards, deep domain expertise, and long-term reliability. By enabling interoperability at scale, we help partners integrate complex systems into stable, production-ready products.

The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, lnc. and any use of such marks by OpenSynergy is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners. OpenSynergy GmbH 2026

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260226654887/en/

Contacts:

marketing@opensynergy.com