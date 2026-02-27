Rightmove Plc - Announcement of Non-Discretionary Share Buyback Programme

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Announcement of Non-Discretionary Share Buyback Programme

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that it will implement an irrevocable, non-discretionary programme to purchase ordinary shares for cancellation with the absolute maximum aggregate purchase price to be paid for the shares not to exceed £90 million. The programme commences on 2 March 2026 and runs up to and including 31 July 2026.

Any share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with both the Company's general authority to repurchase shares and in accordance with the EU and UK Market Abuse Regulations and Chapter 9 and Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules.

The Company has entered into an agreement with UBS AG London Branch ("UBS") under which it has issued irrevocable instructions to UBS to manage the non-discretionary share buyback programme. UBS will carry out the Company's instructions through the acquisition of ordinary shares in the Company for subsequent repurchase by the Company. UBS will make its trading decisions under the Programme independently of, and uninfluenced by, the Company.

The Company confirms that it currently has no unpublished price sensitive information.

Carolyn Pollard

Group Company Secretary

Investor Relations: investor.relations@rightmove.co.uk