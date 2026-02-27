Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
26.02.26 | 19:04
4,820 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8004,86008:45
4,7804,88008:01
PR Newswire
27.02.2026 08:12 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Announcement of Non-Discretionary Share Buyback Programme

Rightmove Plc - Announcement of Non-Discretionary Share Buyback Programme

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Announcement of Non-Discretionary Share Buyback Programme

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that it will implement an irrevocable, non-discretionary programme to purchase ordinary shares for cancellation with the absolute maximum aggregate purchase price to be paid for the shares not to exceed £90 million. The programme commences on 2 March 2026 and runs up to and including 31 July 2026.

Any share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with both the Company's general authority to repurchase shares and in accordance with the EU and UK Market Abuse Regulations and Chapter 9 and Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules.

The Company has entered into an agreement with UBS AG London Branch ("UBS") under which it has issued irrevocable instructions to UBS to manage the non-discretionary share buyback programme. UBS will carry out the Company's instructions through the acquisition of ordinary shares in the Company for subsequent repurchase by the Company. UBS will make its trading decisions under the Programme independently of, and uninfluenced by, the Company.

The Company confirms that it currently has no unpublished price sensitive information.

Carolyn Pollard

Group Company Secretary

Further enquiries:

Investor Relations: investor.relations@rightmove.co.uk

Sodali: rightmove@sodali.com


© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.