TCL Electronics Holdings Limited: TCL Electronics (01070.HK) Included in Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index and Other Authoritative Indices

Company's Value and Growth Potential Reaffirmed as Market Position Reaches New Heights

HONG KONG, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics Holdings Limited ("TCL Electronics" or the "Company", 01070.HK) is pleased to announce that, following the latest review results released by Hang Seng Indexes Company, the Company has been promoted from the Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index to the Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index, Hang Seng Large-Mid Cap (Investable) Index, and Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index, among other authoritative indices (see table below for details), effective on Monday, 9 March 2026.

Index Category

Index Name

Index
Code

Add/
Remove

Benchmark Index (Hong Kong Market)

Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index

HSLMI

Add

Benchmark Index (Hong Kong Market)

Hang Seng Large-Mid Cap (Investable) Index

HSLMIV

Add

Benchmark Index (Hong Kong Market)

Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index

HSMI

Add

Thematic Index

(Hong Kong Market)

Hang Seng Large-Mid Cap Equal Weighted Factor
Mix (QVLM) Index

HSLMEMQ

Add

Thematic Index

(Hong Kong Market)

Hang Seng Large-Mid Cap Low Volatility
Comprehensive Index

HSLMLCI

Add

Thematic Index

(Hong Kong Market)

Hang Seng Large-Mid Cap Momentum
Comprehensive Index

HSLMMCI

Add

Thematic Index

(Hong Kong Market)

Hang Seng Large-Mid Cap Quality Comprehensive
Index

HSLMQCI

Add

Thematic Index

(Hong Kong Market)

Hang Seng Large-Mid Cap Risk Parity Factor Mix
(QVLM) Index

HSLMRMQ

Add

Thematic Index

(Hong Kong Market)

Hang Seng Large-Mid Cap Low Size Comprehensive
Index

HSLMSCI

Add

Thematic Index

(Hong Kong Market)

Hang Seng Large-Mid Cap Value Comprehensive
Index

HSLMVCI

Add

Thematic Index

(Hong Kong Market)

Hang Seng Large-Mid Cap Dividend Yield
Comprehensive Index

HSLMYCI

Add

Thematic Index

(Hong Kong Market)

Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index

HSSI

Remove

Thematic Index

(Hong Kong Market)

Hang Seng Small Cap (Investable) Index

HSSIV

Remove

Thematic Index

(Hong Kong Market)

Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong SmallCap
Index

HSHKS

Remove










The inclusion in the Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index, Hang Seng Large-Mid Cap (Investable) Index, and Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index is another significant milestone in TCL Electronics' development. It signifies the capital market's recognition of the Company's market liquidity, business scale, and industry leadership. Furthermore, it serves as a strong endorsement of the Company's continuously enhancing comprehensive competitiveness, performance, and promising long-term growth prospects.

The inclusion is expected to garner increased attention from both domestic and international institutional investors, attracting greater capital inflows and providing a definitive boost to incremental funding. This development is poised to exert a positive influence on the Company's market valuation and liquidity while enhancing its visibility and influence within global capital markets. Simultaneously, this milestone will further strengthen the Company's global brand image and core competitiveness, providing robust momentum for the continued expansion of its global operations.

Looking ahead, the Company remains steadfast in its commitment to its business philosophy of "Strategy Guidance, Innovation Drive, Advancing Manufacturing and Global Operation". It will continue to deepen its presence in core business segments while actively exploring innovative ventures and enhancing operational quality. Leveraging its inclusion in the Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index, the Company aims to optimise its investor base, further improve stock liquidity, and steadily solidify its value proposition within the capital markets.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (01070.HK, incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) was listed on the mainboard of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in November 1999. It is engaged in display business, innovative business and internet business. TCL Electronics actively transforms and innovates under the business philosophy of "Strategy Guidance, Innovation Drive, Advancing Manufacturing and Global Operation". Focusing on the mid-to-high-end markets around the world, the Company strives to consolidate the "Intelligent IoT Ecosystem" strategy and is committed to providing users with an all-scenario smart and healthy life while developing into a world-leading smart technology company. TCL Electronics is part of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme and is included in the Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index, the Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index and the Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index (effective from 9 March 2026). Besides, it has received Hang Seng Index's ESG rating of A for consecutive years since 2018.


For more information, please visit the investor relations web page of TCL Electronics at http://electronics.tcl.com or follow the Official Account of TCL Electronics investor relations by scanning the QR code below.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2921987/image_5002270_22124432.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2921988/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcl-electronics-01070hk-included-in-hang-seng-composite-largecap--midcap-index-and-other-authoritative-indices-302699419.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
