Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E1GW | ISIN: BE0974464977 | Ticker-Symbol: 2NF
Tradegate
27.02.26 | 08:42
54,90 Euro
+0,40 % +0,22
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SYENSQO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYENSQO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,8255,1208:46
54,8055,1008:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2026 08:34 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Syensqo SA: Syensqo exercises the make-whole option to early redeem €500 million senior Bonds

Press release

Regulated information

Syensqo exercises the make-whole option to early redeem €500 million senior Bonds

Brussels, February 27, 2026 - 8:30 CET


Syensqo SA (the "Issuer") today announced its decision to exercise its make-whole redemption option to redeem its Euro 500,000,000 2.750 per cent. Fixed Rate Bonds due December 2, 2027 (ISIN: BE6282460615), following notification to the Agent and the Calculation Agent, the National Bank of Belgium, and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, where the bonds are listed.

The redemption will occur on March 31, 2026. The Issuer will redeem all outstanding Bonds at the make-whole redemption amount plus accrued interest up to the redemption date. The redemption amount will be determined and calculated by the Calculation Agent and notified thereafter to the Bondholders as per the Conditions of the Bonds.

"By exercising this make-whole option, we are efficiently allocating available cash resources, deleveraging and further strengthening our strong investment-grade profile." said Christopher Davis, Chief Financial Officer of Syensqo.

Link to the notice published on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Full press release available here.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates in 30 countries.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and healthcare applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Learn more at www.syensqo.com.

Contacts

Media Relations
media.relations@syensqo.com
Perrine Marchal
+32 478 32 62 72
Laetitia Schreiber
+32 487 74 38 07		Investors & Analysts
investor.relations@syensqo.com
Sherief Bakr
+44 7920 575 989
Robbin Moore-Randolph
+1 470 493 2433
Loïc Flament
+32 478 69 74 20
Eva Behaeghe
+32 474 49 23 50

Safe harbor
This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Useful links

  • Earnings materials
  • Strategy
  • Share information
  • Credit information
  • Separation documents
  • Webcasts, podcasts and presentations
  • Annual Integrated Report
  • Subscribe to our distribution list

Attachment

  • 260227 - PR - Make whole Bonds 2027

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.