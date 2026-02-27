The polymer solar cell is able to retain 97% of its performance after 2,000 hours in air. By blending small-molecule acceptors into polymeric matrices, the research team improved molecular packing, enhancing both stability and charge transport for "ultra-stable" flexible devices.A group of researchers from Wuhan University of Technology in China has fabricated a polymer solar cell that can achieve a 19.1% efficiency while maintaining remarable stability levels. Polymer solar cells are a subset of organic solar cells where the active light-absorbing material is specifically a conjugated polymer. ...

