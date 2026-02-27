DJ Restoration- ASIA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Restoration- ASIA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED 27-Feb-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF RESTORATION OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 27/02/2026, 07:30 RESTORATION ASIA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") restores the securities set out below to the Official List effective from 27/02/2026, 07:30: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Ordinary Shares of No Par Value; fully paid Equity shares (transition) SG9999015747 --

This notice has been issued by Listings Data Management - 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 419335 EQS News ID: 2282346 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2282346&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2026 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)