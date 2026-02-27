Due to conversion of A shares to B shares in Rockwool A/S, the number of shares in the company's share classes will be changed. The changes will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as of 2 March 2026.

ISIN: DK0063855085 Name: Rockwool A Volume before decrease: 97,676,112 shares (DKK 97,676,112) Decrease: 29,994 shares (DKK 29,994) Volume after decrease: 97,646,118 stk. (DKK 97,646,118) Face value: DKK 1 Orderbook code: ROCK A Orderbook ID: 3454

ISIN: DK0063855168 Name: Rockwool B Volume before increase: 113,929,678 shares (DKK 113,929,678) Increase: 29,994 shares (DKK 29,994) Volume after increase: 113,959,672 stk. (DKK 113,959,672) Face value: DKK 1 Short name: ROCK B Orderbook ID: 3456

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66