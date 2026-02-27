Due to conversion of A shares to B shares in Rockwool A/S, the number of shares in the company's share classes will be changed. The changes will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as of 2 March 2026.
|ISIN:
|DK0063855085
|Name:
|Rockwool A
|Volume before decrease:
|97,676,112 shares (DKK 97,676,112)
|Decrease:
|29,994 shares (DKK 29,994)
|Volume after decrease:
|97,646,118 stk. (DKK 97,646,118)
|Face value:
|DKK 1
|Orderbook code:
|ROCK A
|Orderbook ID:
|3454
|ISIN:
|DK0063855168
|Name:
|Rockwool B
|Volume before increase:
|113,929,678 shares (DKK 113,929,678)
|Increase:
|29,994 shares (DKK 29,994)
|Volume after increase:
|113,959,672 stk. (DKK 113,959,672)
|Face value:
|DKK 1
|Short name:
|ROCK B
|Orderbook ID:
|3456
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
