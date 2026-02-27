Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRBN | ISIN: NL00150003E1 | Ticker-Symbol: F3DC
Tradegate
27.02.26 | 09:41
10,390 Euro
-11,57 % -1,360
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
FUGRO NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUGRO NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,63010,69009:56
10,63010,69009:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2026 07:19 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fugro N.V.: Fugro announces that Chief Financial Officer Barbara Geelen will step down after the AGM 2026

The Supervisory Board of Fugro N.V. and Barbara Geelen have jointly agreed that Geelen will step down from the Board of Management of Fugro N.V. per the close of the upcoming AGM, to be held on 23 April 2026. She will continue to contribute to Fugro in an advisory role until 1 August 2026, ensuring a smooth transition. Barbara Geelen has held the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Board of Management member since 2021.

The Supervisory Board will now launch the search for a successor.

Sjoerd Vollebregt, Chair of the Supervisory Board: "On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I want to recognise and thank Barbara for her significant contributions to Fugro over the past years. On top of that, Barbara played a key role in navigating Fugro through the challenging and dynamic market conditions Fugro faced in 2025."

Mark Heine, Chief Executive Officer: "I would like to thank Barbara for her dedication and impact as CFO and as a fellow Board of Management member. Over the past five years, she has strongly contributed to Fugro's successes. Her leadership was instrumental in shaping the company's financial strategy."

Barbara Geelen, Chief Financial Officer: "It has been a privilege to serve as CFO and member of the Board of Management of Fugro. I have greatly valued working with so many colleagues from across the organisation, and I am proud of the strength and resilience of the company. This is a natural moment for me to hand over, and I will fully support an orderly transition."

Regulated information

This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.