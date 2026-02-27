Fugro N.V.: Fugro announces that Chief Financial Officer Barbara Geelen will step down after the AGM 2026

The Supervisory Board of Fugro N.V. and Barbara Geelen have jointly agreed that Geelen will step down from the Board of Management of Fugro N.V. per the close of the upcoming AGM, to be held on 23 April 2026. She will continue to contribute to Fugro in an advisory role until 1 August 2026, ensuring a smooth transition. Barbara Geelen has held the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Board of Management member since 2021.



The Supervisory Board will now launch the search for a successor.



Sjoerd Vollebregt, Chair of the Supervisory Board: "On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I want to recognise and thank Barbara for her significant contributions to Fugro over the past years. On top of that, Barbara played a key role in navigating Fugro through the challenging and dynamic market conditions Fugro faced in 2025."



Mark Heine, Chief Executive Officer: "I would like to thank Barbara for her dedication and impact as CFO and as a fellow Board of Management member. Over the past five years, she has strongly contributed to Fugro's successes. Her leadership was instrumental in shaping the company's financial strategy."



Barbara Geelen, Chief Financial Officer: "It has been a privilege to serve as CFO and member of the Board of Management of Fugro. I have greatly valued working with so many colleagues from across the organisation, and I am proud of the strength and resilience of the company. This is a natural moment for me to hand over, and I will fully support an orderly transition."



Regulated information



This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.





