Nordic Investment Bank: NIB reports high business activity and strong earnings for 2025

During 2025, NIB disbursed EUR 3,891 million (EUR 4,353 million in 2024) in new financing. New financing committed was EUR 4,753 million (EUR 5,021 million).

Net interest income was EUR 349 million (EUR 332 million) and net profit EUR 287 million (EUR 256 million).

In 2025, NIB revised its Sustainability Policy and made its first defence loans.

The year marked 20 years of Baltic membership and 50 years since the NIB's founding agreement was signed.

André Küüsvek, NIB President and CEO said: "In 2025, NIB achieved strong results, characterised by a large number of financing transactions with a high mandate fulfilment. Financially, 2025 was one of our strongest years ever. NIB recorded a strong net profit of EUR 287 million. This was driven mainly by the record high net interest income."

The new financing supported projects in areas such as carbon capture and storage, energy generation and transmission, research and development programmes and energy efficient buildings. Following the Sustainability Policy revisions in 2024 and 2025, NIB made its first disbursements to the defence sector during the year.

NIB raised EUR 9.2 billion in new funding through 93 bond transactions bringing funds to the region from international capital markets and creating a solid liquidity position.

In 2025, as a result of NIB's innovative approach to sustainable finance, NIB became the first supranational institution to issue a Sustainability-Linked Loan Financing Bond (SLLB). The SEK 1.75 billion, five-year bond was issued under NIB's new SLLB framework, bridging transition financing from the lending side to the capital markets.

For the year 2025, the Board of Directors proposes to the Board of Governors to distribute EUR 86 million in dividends to the Bank's Nordic and Baltic member countries.

Read more in NIB's Annual Report 2025, covering the Bank's activities, impact, sustainability, and financial reporting.

Key figures and ratios

In millions of euro, unless otherwise specified 2025 2024 YoY change % Net interest income 349 332 5% Profit before net loan losses 299 259 15% Net profit 287 256 12% New financing1 3,891 4,353 -11% New financing committed2 4,753 5,021 -5% % of loans achieving good or above mandate 98.1% 99.9% -1.8pp New debt issuance 9,162 9,070 1% Financing outstanding3 24,089 23,574 2% Total assets 42,639 43,104 -1% Debts evidenced by certificates 35,883 36,230 -1% Total equity 4,741 4,553 4% Equity/total assets (%) 11.1% 10.6% 0.6pp Return on equity (%) 6.2% 5.8% 0.4pp Cost/income (%) 17.0% 18.5% -1.5pp Number of employees at year end 272 257 6%

1 Including loan disbursements and investments in Lending Bonds. Lending Bonds are investments in labelled (green, social, sustainability and sustainability-linked), MREL (minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities) and other bonds initiated by Lending organisation.

2 Including new loans signed and commitments to investments in Lending Bonds.

3 Including loans outstanding and investments in Lending Bonds.

NIB is the international financial institution of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden. The Bank finances projects that improve productivity and benefit the environment of the Nordic-Baltic region. The Bank is headquartered in Helsinki with a regional hub in Riga. NIB has the highest possible credit rating, AAA/Aaa, with S&P Global Ratings and Moody's.

For further information, please contact

André Küüsvek, President & CEO, at +358 10 618 001, info@nib.int

Kim Skov Jensen, Vice President & CFO, at +358 50 473 4347, kim.jensen@nib.int

Jukka Ahonen, Senior Director, Head of Communications, at +358 10 618 0295, jukka.ahonen@nib.int