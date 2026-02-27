Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2026 09:00 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nordic Investment Bank: NIB reports high business activity and strong earnings for 2025

  • During 2025, NIB disbursed EUR 3,891 million (EUR 4,353 million in 2024) in new financing. New financing committed was EUR 4,753 million (EUR 5,021 million).
  • Net interest income was EUR 349 million (EUR 332 million) and net profit EUR 287 million (EUR 256 million).
  • In 2025, NIB revised its Sustainability Policy and made its first defence loans.
  • The year marked 20 years of Baltic membership and 50 years since the NIB's founding agreement was signed.

André Küüsvek, NIB President and CEO said: "In 2025, NIB achieved strong results, characterised by a large number of financing transactions with a high mandate fulfilment. Financially, 2025 was one of our strongest years ever. NIB recorded a strong net profit of EUR 287 million. This was driven mainly by the record high net interest income."

The new financing supported projects in areas such as carbon capture and storage, energy generation and transmission, research and development programmes and energy efficient buildings. Following the Sustainability Policy revisions in 2024 and 2025, NIB made its first disbursements to the defence sector during the year.

NIB raised EUR 9.2 billion in new funding through 93 bond transactions bringing funds to the region from international capital markets and creating a solid liquidity position.

In 2025, as a result of NIB's innovative approach to sustainable finance, NIB became the first supranational institution to issue a Sustainability-Linked Loan Financing Bond (SLLB). The SEK 1.75 billion, five-year bond was issued under NIB's new SLLB framework, bridging transition financing from the lending side to the capital markets.

For the year 2025, the Board of Directors proposes to the Board of Governors to distribute EUR 86 million in dividends to the Bank's Nordic and Baltic member countries.

Read more in NIB's Annual Report 2025, covering the Bank's activities, impact, sustainability, and financial reporting.

Key figures and ratios

In millions of euro, unless otherwise specified20252024YoY change %
Net interest income3493325%
Profit before net loan losses29925915%
Net profit28725612%
New financing13,8914,353-11%
New financing committed24,7535,021-5%
% of loans achieving good or above mandate98.1%99.9%-1.8pp
New debt issuance9,1629,0701%
Financing outstanding324,08923,5742%
Total assets42,63943,104-1%
Debts evidenced by certificates35,88336,230-1%
Total equity4,7414,5534%
Equity/total assets (%)11.1%10.6%0.6pp
Return on equity (%)6.2%5.8%0.4pp
Cost/income (%)17.0%18.5%-1.5pp
Number of employees at year end2722576%

1 Including loan disbursements and investments in Lending Bonds. Lending Bonds are investments in labelled (green, social, sustainability and sustainability-linked), MREL (minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities) and other bonds initiated by Lending organisation.

2 Including new loans signed and commitments to investments in Lending Bonds.

3 Including loans outstanding and investments in Lending Bonds.

NIB is the international financial institution of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden. The Bank finances projects that improve productivity and benefit the environment of the Nordic-Baltic region. The Bank is headquartered in Helsinki with a regional hub in Riga. NIB has the highest possible credit rating, AAA/Aaa, with S&P Global Ratings and Moody's.

For further information, please contact

André Küüsvek, President & CEO, at +358 10 618 001, info@nib.int

Kim Skov Jensen, Vice President & CFO, at +358 50 473 4347, kim.jensen@nib.int

Jukka Ahonen, Senior Director, Head of Communications, at +358 10 618 0295, jukka.ahonen@nib.int


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.