Esmaeilzadeh Holding AB (publ): Esmaeilzadeh Holding publishes Year-End Report for the 2025 financial year

" During the fourth quarter, we continued our efforts to strengthen the financial position of our portfolio companies and enhance their readiness for the next phase. Measures have been implemented within the portfolio to reduce leverage and increase financial flexibility, while preparations for potential public listings have progressed. The year has been characterized by a more challenging macroeconomic environment; however, the core operations have demonstrated resilience. As market conditions gradually improve, we believe the portfolio companies are well positioned to take the next step." - Mikael Ericson, CEO



Financial overview

The total net asset value was MSEK 3,206 (6,384), equivalent to SEK 3,945 (8,117) per ordinary share.

Total assets were MSEK 4,942 (8,076).

Net debt amounted to MSEK -1,670 (-1,469), which corresponds to a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) 1) of 34% (18%) The equity ratio was 65% (79%).

of 34% (18%) The equity ratio was 65% (79%). Net loss for the year amounted to MSEK -3,178 (-880) and earnings per share amounted to SEK -4,123 (-1,142). Loss for the fourth quarter amounted to MSEK -1,129 (-159) and earnings per share amounted to SEK -1,464 (-206).

Significant events during the fourth quarter of 2025

In October, EHAB adjusted the fair value of its holding in Rebellion Capital to MSEK 282, which resulted in a reduction in the net asset value of MSEK 265. The valuation is consistent with market-based transactions that have taken place in Rebellion with the aim of converting a few outstanding earn-out payments into shares in the company.

In December, EHAB adjusted the fair value of its holding in Lyvia to MSEK 3,162, resulting in a decrease in the net asset value of MSEK 807. The valuation is in line with the issue price decided by Lyvia's general meeting to enable offset share issues aimed at strengthening the company's capital structure.

Significant events after the period

At the end of February EHAB and Lyvia resolved to implement certain changes to their respective management teams. Sebastian Karlsson, currently CEO of Lyvia, has been appointed new Chief Executive Officer of EHAB. Martin Almgren, currently CFO and Deputy CEO of Lyvia, will assume the role as new Chief Executive Officer of Lyvia. Mikael Ericson will continue to work with EHAB in a consultancy capacity, primarily focusing on board-related matters. The changes will take effect as of 1 March 2026.

Webcast

EHAB's incoming CEO, Sebastian Karlsson, will present the report in a webcast on 5 March 2026 at 10:00 CET. Following the presentation, participants will have the opportunity to ask questions. You can join the webcast via the following link:

Esmaeilzadeh Holding AB - Investor Presentation - Jan-Dep 2025

It is also possible to participate via telephone conference through the following telephone number and conference ID:

+46 8 502 428 25

Conference ID: 970 023 297#

Local numbers (for participants outside Sweden)



For further information, please contact:

Mikael Ericson, CEO

mikael.ericson@ehab.group

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.00 CET on 27 February 2025.



About Esmaeilzadeh Holding AB (publ)

EHAB is an entrepreneurially driven investment company that invests in and develops resilient companies within selected industries. The primary focus is investments in operational groups with opportunities for both organic and acquisition-based growth. For more information, see www.ehab.group.

1) The definition of the loan-to-value ratio (LTV) was changed in connection with the publication of the first interim report for 2025, in order to better reflect the terms of EHAB's new bond loan. All figures for comparison periods have been adjusted accordingly. See the definition of alternative key ratios for further details.