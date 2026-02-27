Northmill Group AB (publ): Northmill Group Year-end Report 2025

Press Release, February 27, 2026



Today, Northmill Group AB (publ) publishes its Year-end Report for the full year 2025. The report shows record-high results for the Group. Earnings before tax (EBT) amounted to 224 MSEK, an increase of 56% compared with 2024. The total portfolio grew by 30% to 5,561 MSEK. Strategic investments and the launch of new products and services during the year have strengthened Nortmill's position as a leading Nordic digital bank.

"2025 has been a historic year for Northmill, characterised by exceptional growth and record-high results. We have taken important steps forward and continued to develop as a competitive digital bank, with the ambition of having a full-service offering to both consumers and businesses. We are now well positioned for continued profitable growth and expansion across both of our business areas," says Julie Chatterjee, CEO Northmill Group.

Summary for the Group January-December 2025

EBT: 224 MSEK (+56% vs 144 MSEK FY 2024)

Operating income: 881 MSEK (+18% vs 748 MSEK FY 2024)

Gross portfolio: 5,561 MSEK (+30% vs 4,264 MSEK FY 2024) B2B portfolio reached 964 MSEK (+357% vs 211 MSEK FY 2024) B2C portfolio reached 4,597 MSEK (+13% vs 4,054 MSEK FY 2024)



Transaction income B2B and B2C: 94 MSEK (+16% vs 81 MSEK FY 2024)

Card customers reached 211 K (+252% vs 60 K FY 2024)

19 consecutive years of profitable growth

The Year-end Report is available on Northmill's website.

This information is information that Northmill Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication on February 27 2026 at 09:00 CET.

About Northmill Group