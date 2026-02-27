Anzeige
Freitag, 27.02.2026
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2026 09:00 Uhr
JY Holding AB (publ): JumpYard Year-End Report 2025

JumpYard, one of the largest and fastest-growing companies in the European trampoline and activity park market, has today released its Year-End report for 2025.

CEO Pelle Möller comments: "2025 ends on a strong note. We delivered record levels in activity hours, safety, guest satisfaction, revenues and cost discipline. Q4 was the strongest quarter of the year and confirms the clear shift in trend we saw during the second half."

Fourth quarter 2025 (compared with the same period last year in parentheses)

  • Revenues amounted to SEK 144.2 million (126.0)
  • Revenue growth of 14.5% (24.6%) and comparable growth of +3.8% (0.8%)
  • Adjusted site EBITDA amounted to SEK 54.1 million (45.8) and adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 34.1 million (24.3)

January-December 2025 (compared with the same period last year in parentheses)

  • Revenues amounted to SEK 508.0 million (449.7)
  • Revenue growth of 12.9% (28.5%) and comparable growth of +0.3% (-2.4%)
  • Adjusted site EBITDA amounted to SEK 174.8 million (159.9) and adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 91.2 million (81.8)

Significant events during the period:

  • JumpYard Täby Arninge was launched in August with very strong sales and profitability
  • Jumpy Hovås was launched in September. Revenue and cost development have been in line with plan
  • Lease agreements were signed for JumpYard Getafe (Madrid), JumpYard Nuremberg and JumpYard Frankfurt

Significant events after the balance sheet date:

  • Sales in January 2026 amounted to SEK 47.7 million compared with SEK 40.2 million in January 2025. Comparable growth was +5%.

***

This information is information that JY Holding AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 09:00 CET on 27 February 2026.

The complete report is attached and available at: https://www.jumpyard.se/investor-relations

Pelle Möller, Founder & CEO

Mob: +46 704 268 262
Epost: pelle@jumpyard.se

JumpYard was founded in 2017 and is today one of the largest and fastest growing companies in the market for trampoline and activity parks in Europe. The company currently operates 27 wholly owned trampoline parks in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Spain and Portugal. JumpYard wants to counteract sedentary behavior by offering fun movement and has been part of Generation Pep's network since 2020. The company has around 1000 employees.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
