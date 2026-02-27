KAYAK SOFTWARE (UK) LIMITED: Brits are setting their alarms for nature: KAYAK's top awe-inspiring experiences to try in 2026

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the mornings grow lighter and spring approaches, more UK travellers are ditching the holiday lie-in in favour of something more dramatic: nature at its most extraordinary.

New research from leading travel search engine KAYAK suggests holidays in 2026 are increasingly built around rare, time-sensitive natural moments - from solar eclipses and the Northern Lights to wildlife spectacles.

Half of travellers surveyed (50%) say they are now more likely to wake up earlier than in previous years to make the most of the day - suggesting a broader shift in how people are approaching their time away.

The findings suggest trips are increasingly being shaped around nature's schedule rather than travellers' own. More than four in ten (44%) say they would wake much earlier than usual to experience a rare or awe-inspiring moment while travelling.

Nearly half (47%) say the main reason they head out at sunrise or after dark is to maximise their chances of seeing a natural phenomenon.

The shift reflects a defining 2026 travel trend identified in KAYAK's WTF Report 2026 : travellers are building trips around natural phenomena - dawn hikes, aurora displays, solar eclipses and seasonal wildlife activity - rather than sightseeing schedules.

According to the report, 55% of Gen Z and Millennial travellers say natural wonders will guide their travel plans in 2026.

From solar eclipses to a bird murmuration at dusk, travellers are increasingly choosing moments - not just destinations.

To bring the trend to life, KAYAK partnered with award-winning writer, adventurer and broadcaster Phoebe Smith to uncover the top awe-inspiring natural experiences to plan for in 2026 .

"There's something quietly powerful about setting our alarms to go off before dawn so that we can witness something truly extraordinary," says Phoebe Smith. "Those early, quiet moments often become the most memorable part of a trip."

Rachel Mumford, UK Travel Expert at KAYAK, adds: "We're seeing a clear move towards nature as the main event. Travellers aren't just choosing destinations - they're choosing moments. Timing is becoming just as important as place."

KAYAK's full What the Future 2026 Travel Trends Report is here.

UK research

An online survey was conducted by Ripple Research among 2,024 UK consumers who have travelled domestically or internationally within the past 2 years, and plan to travel domestically or internationally in the upcoming year. Fieldwork was carried out between December 20, 2025, and January 2nd, 2026. All data was collected in accordance with MRS (Market Research Society) and ESOMAR guidelines, ensuring ethical standards and robust data quality.

