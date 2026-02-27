TTVision Holdings Berhad plans to commission a joint venture manufacturing facility in India in the second half of 2026 to supply inspection and automation systems for solar production lines.From pv magazine India Malaysia-based machine vision and automation provider TTVision Holdings Berhad is entering India's solar manufacturing sector, targeting both upstream and downstream segments of the PV value chain. The company plans to establish a joint venture manufacturing facility in India, with commissioning scheduled for the second half of 2026. The plant will produce automated optical inspection ...

