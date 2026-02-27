China brings online 300 MW/1,200 MWh grid-forming energy storage facility in Inner Mongolia, integrating lithium-ion and vanadium flow battery technologies.From ESS News A 300 MW/1,200 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, has entered commercial operation after completing performance validation testing. The project uses a combination of lithium iron phosphate and vanadium flow batteries, aiming to pair fast-response batteries with longer-duration storage in a hybrid configuration. It uses grid-forming power-conversion systems supplied by Sineng Electric, each at 1.25 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...