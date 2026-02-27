The cell was fabricated using a new interfacial phase equilibrium strategy that suppressed uncontrollable metal ion migration. The device achieved an exceptionally high open-circuit voltage of over 600?mV at a bandgap of 1.10?eV.The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has fabricated a kesterite (CZTSSe) solar cell that achieved a world record power conversion efficiency of 15.45% and a certified efficiency of 15.04%. Kesterite is one of the most promising light absorber material candidates for potential use in lower-cost thin-film solar cells. Kesterites include common elements such as copper, tin, ...

