Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA: Conversion of shares

According to SCA's articles of association, owners of Class A shares have the right to have such shares converted to Class B shares. Conversion reduces the total number of votes in the company. When such a conversion has occurred, the company is obligated by law to disclose any such changes in this manner.

In February, at the request of shareholders 1 000 000 Class A shares were converted to Class B shares. The total number of votes in the company thereafter amounts to 1,250,140,359.

The total number of registered shares in the company amounts to 702,342,489 of which 60,866,430 are Class A shares and 641,476,059 are Class B shares.

NB:

This information is information that SCA is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 8:00 a.m. CET on February 27, 2026.

