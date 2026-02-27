Neovici Holding AB: Neovici Holding AB Publishes Year End Report 2025

"2025 Concluded at Record Levels - Financing Secured"

Summary of the period October-December 2025

Reported net sales amounted to SEK 57.7 (13.8) million, an increase of 318.1 percent

ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) amounted to SEK 85.9 (68.7) million, an increase of 25.1 percent

Gross profit increased and amounted to SEK 46.8 (10.4) million with a margin of 81.1 (75.3) percent

EBITDA amounted to SEK 22.9 (-0.5) million with a margin of 39.7 (-3.9) percent

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 17.2 (-2.2) million

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 0.38 (-0.05)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 25.4 (5.3) million

Summary of the period January-December 2025

Reported net sales amounted to SEK 132.3 (65.3) million, an increase of 102.7 percent

ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) amounted to SEK 85.9 (68.7) million, an increase of 25.1 percent

Gross profit increased and amounted to SEK 91.4 (45.7) million with a margin of 69.1 (70.0) percent

EBITDA amounted to SEK 2.6 (-15.6) million with a margin of 1.9 (-23.9) percent

Profit after tax amounted to SEK -12.9 (-24.9) million

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK -0.29 (-0.59)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 22.1 (-17.5) million

Significant events during the quarter

Neovici signed a new strategic agreement with an existing customer for approximately SEK 100 million over 42 months, corresponding to an estimated value increase of approximately SEK 50 million compared to the previous agreement structure.

Order intake within ESL for Wraptech increased due to the upcoming VAT law change on April 1.

The implementation of Cosmoz AI continued at a leading Swedish industrial group.

Group-wide efficiency measures were implemented with the aim of improving the cost structure.

A postponed annual general meeting was held where all proposals were approved, including authorization for new share issues and a new incentive program.



Significant events after the end of the period

A directed new share issue of SEK 10 million was carried out to Peter Gyllenhammar AB to strengthen the Company's financial position and create conditions for an accelerated commercialization of Cosmoz AI

The Extraordinary General Meeting decided to elect Johan Kaijser as new auditor until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee imposed a fine of SEK 667,525 on the Company in relation to the delayed publication of the 2024 annual report, deficiencies in the financial calendar, and disclosure matters in connection with the 2025 rights issue.

Neovici Holdings CEO Jan Berggren comments:



"The fourth quarter concludes the year with record sales and record earnings. A key milestone is the expanded strategic agreement with a primary customer valued at SEK 100 million. After the end of the period, we also completed a directed share issue of SEK 10 million to Peter Gyllenhammar AB, enabling accelerated commercialization of Cosmoz AI and strengthening our operational execution capabilities. Together, these advances create favorable conditions for profitable growth in 2026 and provide clear strategic direction going forward. With technological leadership, financial discipline, and a rapidly maturing market window, we are well positioned for continued expansion and long-term shareholder value creation."



Video interview



Neovici will today publish a video interview with CEO Jan Berggren in which he comments on the interim report.



The video will be available on the Investor Relations page:

https://investors.neovici.com/investors/financial-reports



The video is published to complement the report and provide additional depth and a better understanding of the Company's operations for the capital markets.



Translated report in English

An English translation of the Year End Report 2025 will be available on the company website as soon as possible.



Contact



Jan Berggren, CEO and Founder

Email: jan.berggren@neovici.com

Phone: + 46 (0) 70 615 10 01



About Neovici



Neovici Holding AB ("Neovici") was founded in Stockholm in 2009 and is a leading provider of automated services through the innovative AI platform Cosmoz. The company is constantly introducing new features with a focus on AI-driven automation and handles large transaction flows annually for players in retail, energy and telecom. Neovici has operations in the Nordics, Latin America and Asia. In 2024, Neovici was listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.



Read more at: https://www.neovici.se





Certified Adviser



The company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | + 46 (0)8-684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se

This information is information that Neovici is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-27 08:00 CET.