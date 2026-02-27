Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2026 08:00 Uhr
Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB: Year-end Report January - December 2025

COMMENTS TO THE RESULTS

JANUARY - DECEMBER 2025
- Rental income amounted to SEK 52 m (46).
- Net operating income was SEK 26 m (27).
- Profit/loss from associated companies and joint ventures was SEK -130 m (-42).
- Changes in the value of realised investment properties was SEK -41 m (35). Property valuations are carried out upon divestment or annually with the valuation date of 31 December.
- Profit/loss before tax for the period was SEK -295 m (-25).

OCTOBER - DECEMBER 2025
- Rental income amounted to SEK 12 m (11).
- Net operating income was SEK 4 m (7).
- Profit/loss from associated companies and joint ventures was SEK -101 m (-14).
- Changes in the value of realised investment properties was SEK -32 m (25). Property valuations are carried out annually with the valuation date of 31 December. The change in value for this period is attributable to the divestment of Fajansen 11.
- Profit/loss before tax for the period was SEK -176 m (-16).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS OCTOBER - DECEMBER 2025
- In accordance with the Company's strategy of orderly asset divestment, Holmström Fastigheter has divested the property Fajansen 11 at an agreed property value of SEK 135 million.
- Holmström Fastigheter announced the implementation of a partial redemption of its outstanding secured bonds in the amount of SEK 55 million.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER
- Holmström Fastigheter has completed a partial redemption of its outstanding bonds in the amount of SEK 55 million.

OTHER COMMENTS
- Holmström Fastigheter continues to divest assets to strengthen liquidity ahead of the bond maturity in October 2026. It should be noted that divestments of shares and/or properties conducted under time constraints may impact the Company's ability to realize full market value.

For more information, please contact:
Oscar Stibeck, Managing Director Private Equity
+46 (0) 8 660 94 00
info@holmstromgruppen.se

This information is information that Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-27 08:00 CET.

About Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB (publ)
Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) ("Holmström Fastigheter") is a public company in the property sector and a wholly owned subsidiary within Holmströmgruppen's conglomerate. The business is based on the ownership of residential properties and real estate-related shareholdings. More information is available at www.holmstromfastigheterholding.se

