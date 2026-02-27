Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2026 08:00 Uhr
Sanolium AB: Cambio interim report Q4 2025

Cambio delivers strong growth and key strategic progress in Q4 2025

Cambio delivered a strong fourth quarter with solid financial performance and major strategic progress. Revenue grew 34% to 458 MSEK and Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to 163 MSEK. For the full year, revenue increased 16% to 1,379 MSEK and profitability strengthened further.

A key milestone was the agreement with Region Stockholm and Region Gotland, confirming long-term trust in Cambio COSMIC as a mission-critical EHR platform. Operationally, the company completed go-lives in Region Blekinge and Region Dalarna, meaning all Sussa regions are now live. In total, ten regions have gone live within fifteen months, underscoring the scalability of the platform and delivery model.

Cambio now focuses on preparing for the RSRG implementation while supporting Sussa regions in steady-state operations and continuing to develop new functionality for all customer groups. With strong momentum and strategically important contracts secured, the company enters the coming quarters with confidence.

Please see our quarterly report for more insights.

For further information, please contact:

Rami Avidan
CEO
rami.avidan@cambio.se

Johannes Fabó
CFO
johannes.fabo@cambio.se

Sanolium AB, parent of the Cambio Group ("Cambio" or "the Company") operating entities, is an e-health company providing comprehensive IT solutions to improve healthcare and patient safety. Cambio is one of the largest suppliers in Scandinavia and a growing player in the European market, with more than 170,000 users across regions and municipalities, general and university hospitals, health centers and specialist units. Cambio has offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom and Sri Lanka.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
