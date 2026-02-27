Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ): Hedin Mobility Group's Year-End Report 2025: A hesitant market amid continued uncertainty

MÖLNDAL, SWEDEN, February 27, 2026 - Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ) today publishes the Year-End Report for the period January 1 - December 31, 2025.

CEO Anders Hedin: "The fourth quarter was weaker than expected and - like 2025 as a whole - disappointing. For the full year, net sales decreased to MSEK 89,630 (92,300) and operational earnings to MSEK 132 (419).

Fundamentally, this is about demand. Uncertainty in the external environment remains high. Households remain cautious in their spending. This is a challenge faced by several sectors but is particularly evident in a durable goods industry such as ours. Although several macroeconomic indicators are moving in a more favourable direction, the weak market development remains unusually prolonged and difficult to assess.

Despite the weak market, we enter 2026 with a clear plan and improved control over the factors we can influence. We have worked to optimise the balance sheet, which is reflected in lower total assets and a reduction in net debt of approximately MSEK 1,000 during 2025. Inventory levels are balanced, and we are gradually reducing exposure in the retail business to buy-backs and residual value commitments. This creates the conditions for a more sustainable model mix and improved margin going forward.

We assess that the market will remain challenging during the first half of 2026, while several factors indicate improved development in the second half of the year. That said, we recognise that the market environment remains hesitant. Our focus is on what we can influence here and now, and on improving earnings and cash flow step by step until the turning point is reflected in the figures."

The Group in summary

October - December 2025

Net sales decreased by 7% to MSEK 22,326 (24,016).

Operational earnings decreased to MSEK -206 (114).

Operating profit decreased to MSEK -314 (64).

Net loss for the period amounted to MSEK -548 (-269).

January - December 2025

Net sales decreased by 3% to MSEK 89,630 (92,300).

Operational earnings decreased to MSEK 132 (419).

Operating profit decreased to MSEK -135 (-55).

Net loss for the period amounted to MSEK -1,143 (-1,157).

The Year-End Report is attached to this press release and is also available to download at Hedin Mobility Group's website.

About Hedin Mobility Group

Hedin Mobility Group is one of Europe's largest mobility providers, with approximately 11,000 employees and operations in 14 countries. In 2025, net sales amounted to approximately SEK 90 billion and the Group sold approximately 260,000 vehicles.



Our operations consist of three main business areas:

In Distribution , we are a significant importer/distributor of vehicles, spare parts, tires, rims and wheels as well as accessories on the European market. We are importer and/or distributor for Corvette, Dodge and RAM, Ford and Ford F-150, Hongqi, INEOS Grenadier, IVECO, BYD Trucks, MG, XPENG and NIO, as well as Renault, Dacia and Alpine. Within spare parts we are, among other things, an authorised partner for GM and Mopar in Europe as well as the exclusive global supplier of Saab Original parts.

, we are a significant importer/distributor of vehicles, spare parts, tires, rims and wheels as well as accessories on the European market. We are importer and/or distributor for Corvette, Dodge and RAM, Ford and Ford F-150, Hongqi, INEOS Grenadier, IVECO, BYD Trucks, MG, XPENG and NIO, as well as Renault, Dacia and Alpine. Within spare parts we are, among other things, an authorised partner for GM and Mopar in Europe as well as the exclusive global supplier of Saab Original parts. In Retail , we represent more than 50 brands and provide a comprehensive offer - sales, financing, insurance, and aftermarket services - comprising new and used passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and trucks to both private and corporate customers. Sales take place both online and via a European dealer network comprising more than 310 own dealerships with a total of over 800 sales points under the names Hedin Automotive and Carstore.

, we represent more than 50 brands and provide a comprehensive offer - sales, financing, insurance, and aftermarket services - comprising new and used passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and trucks to both private and corporate customers. Sales take place both online and via a European dealer network comprising more than 310 own dealerships with a total of over 800 sales points under the names Hedin Automotive and Carstore. In Mobility Solutions, we address new user needs and sales models in the automotive industry by providing and developing innovative services. Through Carplus, Unifleet, MABI Mobility and Hedin Supercharge, users are offered various flexible and modern mobility solutions.

Hedin Mobility Group's operations also include Hedin IT, which provides the Group with high-end operations, support and digital development, as well as strategic investments in Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Slovakia, Lasingoo Sverige and Casi Group.



Read more on www.hedinmobilitygroup.com



Part of Hedin Group

Hedin Mobility Group is part of the Hedin Group together with the Hedin Construction group and I.A. Hedin Fastighet AB. Hedin Group is also a partner in Consensus Asset Management.



www.hedingroup.com

