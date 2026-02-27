DJ Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist (UHYG LN) Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Feb-2026 / 09:04 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Feb-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 96.9229 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 565515 CODE: UHYG LN ISIN: LU1435356149 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYG LN LEI Code: 213800AHCNYOPPST5889 Sequence No.: 419418 EQS News ID: 2282752 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 27, 2026 03:04 ET (08:04 GMT)