Amundi MSCI EM Asia ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Acc (LCAL LN) Amundi MSCI EM Asia ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Feb-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EM Asia ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Feb-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.7252 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37851291 CODE: LCAL LN ISIN: LU1781541849 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAL LN LEI Code: 213800X25VEVKDSCYO57 Sequence No.: 419488 EQS News ID: 2282896 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

