WKN: A2JADJ | ISIN: SE0010521153
Frankfurt
27.02.26 | 08:04
0,006 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
27.02.2026 08:00 Uhr
Scout Gaming Group AB: Year-end report 2025

Fourth quarter: October - December 2025

  • Total revenues amounted to mSEK 10.9 (13.5), a decrease of 20%
  • B2B revenues amounted to mSEK 7.2 (9.4), a decrease of 23%
  • B2C revenues amounted to mSEK 3.1 (2.7), an increase of 17%
  • Other revenues amounted to mSEK 0.5 (1.4), a decrease of 65%
  • EBITDA amounted to mSEK -2.1 (-1.2)
  • Net result amounted to mSEK -2.6 (-1.4)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.01 (-0.01)

Full year 2025

  • Total revenues amounted to mSEK 44.7 (44.4), an increase of 1%
  • B2B revenues amounted to mSEK 32.7 (32.6), an increase of 0%
  • B2C revenues amounted to mSEK 8.0 (7.3), an increase of 10%
  • Other revenues amounted to mSEK 4.0 (4.5), a decrease of 12%
  • Expenses related to write-down of receivables amounted to mSEK -1.1 (0.0)
  • EBITDA amounted to mSEK -7.2 (-4.8)
  • Net result amounted to mSEK -10.0 (-6.4)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.04 (-0.03)

Events after the period end:
No significant events after the end of the period

For additional information, please contact:
Niklas Jönsson, CEO
Phone: +46 725 494 173
E-mail: niklas.jonsson@scoutgaminggroup.com

Andreas Langenes Olsen, CFO
Phone: +47 970 75 255
E-mail: andreas.olsen@scoutgaminggroup.com

About Scout Gaming Group
Scout Gaming Group is a licensed and regulated provider of B2B Daily Fantasy Sports, Sportsbook, Fantasy betting and other sports betting products. The company offers a flexible and customizable network-based platform with support for most sports and leagues through an in-house StatCenter which also provides real-time information to players. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with development and operations in Lviv, Ukraine. Scout Gaming is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and the Certified Adviser is Corpura Fondkommission AB.

This information is information that Scout Gaming Group (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-27 08:00 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
