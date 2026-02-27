Digia Oyj: Insider information: Digia adjusts its operations and initiates change negotiations - strategy-aligned growth investments continue

Digia Plc

Insider information

27 February 2026 at 8:30 EET

Digia Plc initiates change negotiations in some of its units in Finland to respond to changing market demand. At the same time, we continue strategy-aligned growth investments across the entire business.

The negotiations concern approximately 300 employees of Digia's approximately 1,600 employees. The grounds for the negotiations are production-related, financial, and related to organizational restructuring. The estimated need for reductions is a maximum of 50 employees.

The current market situation in the IT industry is reflected, in a targeted manner, in weakened customer demand within Digia's service areas subject to the negotiations, thereby creating a need to adapt operations. For this reason, Digia is adjusting and renewing its operations while continuing to develop its business in line with its long-term objectives.

The negotiations will begin on March 5, 2026, and are expected to last three weeks. The change negotiations are expected to generate annual savings of approximately EUR 2-3 million. Non-recurring costs resulting from the change negotiations will be recognized in the first half of the current year, and their amount will be determined after the negotiations have concluded.

"Digia's strategy-aligned growth investments are focused on service productization, artificial intelligence, expertise and growth also beyond Finland. The continuation of long-term profitable growth requires renewal, adaptation and investments in growth. To safeguard our competitiveness and support the execution of our strategy, we must also make difficult decisions in order to systematically develop Digia into an even stronger European trusted partner in intelligent business," says Digia's CEO Timo Levoranta.

Additional Information:

Timo Levoranta

CEO, Digia Plc

Phone: +358 (0)40 500 2050

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media outlets

digia.com

Digia is a trusted European partner in intelligent business. As a consulting, software and services company, we help our customers to create, maintain and develop intelligent business. We bring the benefits of AI to our customers' everyday processes, products, and services throughout their lifecycles. Our approximately 1600 employees operate internationally, yet always close to our customers. Digia's net sales totalled EUR 217.0 million in 2025. The company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (DIGIA).