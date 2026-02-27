Luotea Plc: Luotea's Financial Statements Release 2025: The partial demerger was completed at year end; significant profitability improvement in continuing operations in 2025

Luotea Plc

Stock exchange release

27 February 2026 at 8:00 a.m

Luotea Plc: Financial Statements Release 1 January - 31 December 2025

The partial demerger was completed at year-end; significant profitability improvement in continuing operations in 2025

The Circular economy business of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc was separated on 31 December 2025 through a partial demerger into an independent company, which was named the New Lassila & Tikanoja Plc. Luotea Plc continues the Facility Services Business. The company's Extraordinary General Meeting approved the partial demerger on 4 December 2025. In this financial statement release, Luotea Plc presents the Circular Economy Business as Discontinued Operations in accordance with IFRS 5. Comparative periods have been adjusted accordingly.

Presentation in accordance with IFRS 5 does not reflect the profitability of continuing or discontinued operations as separate legal entities prior to the demerger.

Unless otherwise mentioned, the figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in the previous year.

CONTINUING OPERATIONS OCTOBER-DECEMBER

Net sales for the fourth quarter were EUR 88.7 million (89.8). Net sales decreased by 1.2 %.

Adjusted EBITA for the fourth quarter was -0.3 EUR million (1.1), representing -0.3% (1.3 %) of net sales.

The adjusted operating profit for the fourth quarter was EUR -0.6 million (0.7), which was -0.7% (0.8%) of net sales. Operating profit was EUR -1.7 million (-27.1), corresponding to -1.9% (-30.2%) of net sales.

Earnings per share for the quarter was EUR -0.05 (-0.72).

CONTINUING OPERATIONS JANUARY-DECEMBER

Net sales for January-December was EUR 346.0 million (349.5). Net sales decreased by 1.0%.

Adjusted EBITA for January-December was EUR 7.0 million (1.2), representing 2.0% (0.3%) of net sales.

Adjusted operating profit for January-December was EUR 5.5 million (-0.3), and operating profit was EUR 3.0 million (-31.8).

Earnings per share for January-December was EUR 0.03 (-0.82).

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc held on 4 December 2025 approved the partial demerger. The Board of Directors of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc decided on 18 December 2025 to execute the partial demerger of Lassila & Tikanoja. On 31 December 2025, Lassila & Tikanoja announced that the partial demerger had been registered with the Trade Register.

In the partial demerger, the circular economy businesses transferred to Lassila & Tikanoja Plc are presented as discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS 5.

The operating profit of discontinued operations for October-December was EUR 10.8 million (8.7).

The operating profit of discontinued operations for January-December was EUR 44.2 million (41.6).

The income statement of discontinued operations includes the net sales of the Circular economy business, and the expenses directly related to the circular economy business, which will cease to be part of the Group after the demerger. In addition, the result of discontinued operations includes the demerger gain and demerger-related expenses as well as translation differences accumulated from the Circular economy business that were recognized in profit in connection with the demerger.

Outlook for the year 2026

The adjusted EBITA for 2026 is expected to increase or increase significantly compared to the adjusted EBITA for 2025 (EUR 7.0 million).

PRESIDENT AND CEO ANTTI NIITYNPÄÄ:

The year 2025 was a year of improving profitability.

We focused on customer profitability, developing our product offering, and utilizing data in service production and customer reporting. We performed excellently in a challenging market, and our business profitability indicators improved compared to the previous year. We were able to maintain our market shares and improve our profitability in a highly competitive environment.

In 2025, we invested in occupational safety and in our skilled people by renewing the organization and strengthening it with new roles, increasing training and employees' sustainability competences, as well as developing leadership. The management system of our Swedish organization was renewed during the year.

We sharpened our product offering to better meet the needs of our target customer segments. Our NPS score, reflecting customer satisfaction, rose to 18.

We improved our data capabilities, focusing particularly on developing data-driven cleaning and property maintenance. With data-driven services, both Luotea's and our customers' costs decrease. Customer reporting has been simplified through the Luotea Online service.

Sustainability is an essential part of all our operations, and we took several significant steps toward our goals. As part of Lassila & Tikanoja, Luotea received the Gold level in ECOVADIS and ranked among the top 2 percent of assessed companies. Our eNPS continued to improve and reached a score of 24.

We are a company with low net debt and strong cash flow. This enables the payment of a dividend for 2025 in accordance with our dividend policy. The Board proposes a dividend of EUR 0.07 per share.

In 2026, we are pursuing profitable growth as an independent company focused on property services following the partial demerger. We will continue the systematic execution of our playbook both at the Group level and locally, guided by our values-boldly, together. Our medium-term targets are EUR 400 million in revenue and an EBITA margin of 5 percent.

I would like to thank our customers for their cooperation and every Luotea employee for their continuous improvement throughout the past year.

PROPOSAL FOR PROFIT DISTRIBUTION

The distributable funds of Luotea Plc in the financial statements amount to EUR 14,346,297.25, of which the profit for the financial year is EUR 683,830.79. There have been no material changes in the company's financial position after the end of the financial year, and the solvency test referred to in Chapter 13, Section 2 of the Finnish Companies Act does not affect the amount of distributable funds.

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of EUR 0.07 per share be paid for the financial year 2025. The dividend will be paid to a shareholder who is registered in the company's shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on the record date for the dividend, 4 May 2026. The Board proposes that the dividend be paid on 11 May 2026. No dividend will be paid on treasury shares held by the company on the record date 4 May 2026. On the date of the proposal for profit distribution, the number of shares entitled to dividend is 38,211,724, so the total amount of dividends would be 2,674,820.68 euros. The Group's earnings per share were EUR 4.23. Luotea's Annual Report, which includes the Report of the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements for 2025, will be published in week 15 at www.luotea.com.

LUOTEA PLC

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Antti Niitynpää, President and CEO, tel. +358 400 231 167

Mika Stirkkinen, CFO, tel. +358 40 55 88 520

Luotea Investor Relations: ir@luotea.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.luotea.com/en/

Luotea is a pioneer in facility services, offering comprehensive lifecycle solutions for buildings. We combine energy efficiency with innovative thinking to maximise property value and ensure the best conditions for every user. Our services range from advanced property maintenance, building technology and consultancy to professional cleaning and support. We grow sustainably and profitably, mindful of our impact on buildings, the environment and society. Leading the way, we drive our industry forward and shape a better tomorrow. For us, success is measured in trust - the trust our people, clients and owners have in us. Luotea operates in Finland and Sweden, with 2025 net sales of EUR 346 million and a workforce of approximately 5,000. Luotea is publicly listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.