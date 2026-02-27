DJ Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (GOUD LN) Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Feb-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Feb-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 8.0523 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 437537 CODE: GOUD LN ISIN: LU2099288503 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099288503 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOUD LN LEI Code: 549300531LNJJ8S8RX69 Sequence No.: 419506 EQS News ID: 2282932 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2026 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)