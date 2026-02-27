Anzeige
Freitag, 27.02.2026
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
27.02.2026 10:06 Uhr
Metanoia Communications Inc.: Metanoia Ignites Open RAN Disruption at MWC 2026 with Open SDR Platform for AI-Driven 5G

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MWC 2026 (Hall 5, 5L24MR & 5L26MR) - Metanoia today unveiled major commercial momentum behind its MT2824 "Cobra" 5G SoC and MOSART Open Foundation Software Defined Radio (SDR) platform, redefining the economics of FR1 and FR2 radio infrastructure.


As operators race to support Edge AI and massive connectivity, Metanoia is enabling ODMs to dramatically reduce development time, lower system costs, and eliminate proprietary software lock-in.

Open Architecture. Faster Time-to-Market. Real Design Wins.

Built around the high-performance MT2824 baseband SoC, Metanoia delivers a semi-turnkey Open RAN solution aligned with O-RAN WG7 "white box" architecture, including:

  • 4T4R 24 dBm Indoor ORU
  • 4T4R 5W & 15W FR1 Outdoor ORUs
  • MSO-optimized Strand-Mount ORU
  • 50 dBm FR2 Outdoor Radio (FWA & Private Networks)

Metanoia provides complete Hardware Design Kits (HDK) and a comprehensive Software Development Kit (SDK), enabling ODMs to move from concept to commercial deployment at unprecedented speed.

The company has already secured multiple design wins across public, private, and MSO network segments.

MOSART: Breaking the Software Lock-In Cycle

At the core of the platform is MOSART (Metanoia Open Source Advanced Radio Technology) - a managed Open Foundation Linux-based SDR stack that runs on MT2824 and other Linux-capable platforms.

Combined with MRAS DSP acceleration, MOSART allows ODMs to own their feature roadmap, lifecycle management, and security - freeing them from proprietary software dependency.

"We believe Software Defined Radio is the key to unlocking affordable, scalable wireless access," said Stewart Wu, CEO of Metanoia. "Our open MOSART model gives ODMs and operators control back - while enabling the AI-driven edge networks of tomorrow."

Metanoia is showcasing FR1 and FR2 development platforms and ORAN-aligned reference radios at MWC 2026, Hall 5 (5L24MR & 5L26MR).

About Metanoia

Metanoia Communications Inc. is headquartered in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan, specializing in Software Defined Radio (SDR) SoC solutions for 5G Open RAN Radio Units and small cells. Metanoia enables partners to accelerate radio development with integrated, power-efficient silicon designed for next-generation networks.

Contact: Calvin Wu/Business Development calvin.wu@metanoia-comm.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2921156/photo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metanoia-ignites-open-ran-disruption-at-mwc-2026-with-open-sdr-platform-for-ai-driven-5g-302698548.html

