Cirrus Nexus Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirrus Nexus, a leader in Cost and Carbon-Intelligent Cloud solutions, today announced the availability of TrueCarbon, in the Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. Cirrus Nexus customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.

TrueCarbon automatically analyzes every workload across AWS and Azure to deliver an accurate, workload-level baseline of spend, performance, and emissions. In minutes, organizations can validate excellence, expose inefficiencies, quantify waste, and surface high-impact optimization opportunities that save money, energy, and time, all without operational disruption.

TrueCarbon is available for both continuous cloud optimization and periodic strategic reporting, giving enterprises the flexibility to benchmark, govern, and improve cloud estates with precision.

"TrueCarbon enables enterprises to rein in runaway cloud spend while also delivering measurable sustainability and compliance outcomes," said Chris Noble, CEO of Cirrus Nexus. "Making TrueCarbon available on the Microsoft Marketplace removes friction and helps organizations worldwide unlock financial savings quickly across multi-cloud environments, while building greener, more resilient digital operations."

"We're pleased to welcome Cirrus Nexus to Microsoft Marketplace," said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. "Marketplace connects trusted solutions from global partners with customers worldwide, making it easy to find and deploy apps that work seamlessly with Microsoft products."

Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in Marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.

Learn more about TrueCarbon at its page on the Microsoft Marketplace.

About Cirrus Nexus

Cirrus Nexus is redefining cloud optimization with TrueCarbon, an AI-powered Carbon-Intelligent Cloud platform for cost, carbon, and compliance across multi-cloud environments. Trusted by leading global enterprises across pharmaceuticals, energy, and professional services, Cirrus Nexus delivers immediate financial and environmental impact by converging FinOps, GreenOps, and AI into one enterprise-ready solution.

For more information, press only:

Chris Noble, CEO, Cirrus Nexus info@cirrus-nexus.com, www.cirrus-nexus.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cirrus-nexus-now-available-in-the-microsoft-marketplace-302698861.html