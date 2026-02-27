Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
27.02.26 | 10:20
339,00 Euro
-0,43 % -1,45
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
339,00339,2010:20
339,00339,2010:20
PR Newswire
27.02.2026 10:06 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cirrus Nexus Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirrus Nexus, a leader in Cost and Carbon-Intelligent Cloud solutions, today announced the availability of TrueCarbon, in the Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. Cirrus Nexus customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.

TrueCarbon automatically analyzes every workload across AWS and Azure to deliver an accurate, workload-level baseline of spend, performance, and emissions. In minutes, organizations can validate excellence, expose inefficiencies, quantify waste, and surface high-impact optimization opportunities that save money, energy, and time, all without operational disruption.

TrueCarbon is available for both continuous cloud optimization and periodic strategic reporting, giving enterprises the flexibility to benchmark, govern, and improve cloud estates with precision.

"TrueCarbon enables enterprises to rein in runaway cloud spend while also delivering measurable sustainability and compliance outcomes," said Chris Noble, CEO of Cirrus Nexus. "Making TrueCarbon available on the Microsoft Marketplace removes friction and helps organizations worldwide unlock financial savings quickly across multi-cloud environments, while building greener, more resilient digital operations."

"We're pleased to welcome Cirrus Nexus to Microsoft Marketplace," said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. "Marketplace connects trusted solutions from global partners with customers worldwide, making it easy to find and deploy apps that work seamlessly with Microsoft products."

Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in Marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.

Learn more about TrueCarbon at its page on the Microsoft Marketplace.

About Cirrus Nexus
Cirrus Nexus is redefining cloud optimization with TrueCarbon, an AI-powered Carbon-Intelligent Cloud platform for cost, carbon, and compliance across multi-cloud environments. Trusted by leading global enterprises across pharmaceuticals, energy, and professional services, Cirrus Nexus delivers immediate financial and environmental impact by converging FinOps, GreenOps, and AI into one enterprise-ready solution.

For more information, press only:
Chris Noble, CEO, Cirrus Nexus info@cirrus-nexus.com, www.cirrus-nexus.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cirrus-nexus-now-available-in-the-microsoft-marketplace-302698861.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.