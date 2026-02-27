POWERING A NET-ZERO FUTURE: HOW LG'S CHILLER AND VRF SOLUTIONS REDEFINE COOLING IN EXTREME CLIMATES

LG leveraging advanced HVAC solutions uniquely engineered for the region's conditions, transforming energy efficiency, from iconic mega projects to critical smart retrofits.

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Gulf region continues its rapid development, while simultaneously addressing the imperative of sustainable growth, the relentless demand for cooling stands as the single largest energy consumer, accounting for an astonishing 60-70% of total building energy use. Recognizing this critical challenge and opportunity, LG Electronics (LG) is proud to position itself not merely as an equipment manufacturer, but as a technology-driven climate partner, dedicated to empowering the region's journey towards a net-zero future.

Through a holistic suite of HVAC solutions, LG is changing how buildings in extreme climates achieve optimal comfort, unparalleled energy efficiency, and enduring sustainability.

LG Oil-Free Magnetic Bearing Chiller: Driving Large-Scale Efficiency

At the forefront of the transformation is LG's groundbreaking Oil-Free Magnetic Bearing Chiller, a powerhouse solution engineered for large-scale applications, including critical government infrastructure and ambitious giga projects. Its innovative design, free from traditional lubricating oil, dramatically reduces maintenance requirements and operating costs over its lifespan, promising consistent peak performance.

The chiller also achieves exceptional Integrated Part Load Value (IPLV) efficiency, making it an ideal choice for facilities striving for aggressive energy reduction targets and supporting the region's ambitious sustainability agendas.

Additionally, its ultra-low noise operation makes it perfectly suited for hospitality venues and mixed-use towers where occupant comfort is paramount, while its compact footprint facilitates seamless integration even in complex retrofit projects, maximizing valuable space without compromise.

The inherent intelligence of these chillers, topo, guided by advanced algorithms, allows for precise capacity modulation, adapting to fluctuating demands with minimal energy waste.

LG Multi V (VRF System): Adaptive Comfort for Diverse Architectures

Complementing large-scale installations, LG's advanced Multi V VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) systems offer unparalleled flexibility and efficiency for a diverse range of commercial and residential structures.

Specifically designed for the region's harsh climate, the Multi V systems boast robust high ambient operation capabilities, ensuring reliable and consistent cooling even during the peak of scorching summers.

In integrating smart energy optimization - leveraging sophisticated algorithms to intelligently manage refrigerant flow and compressor operation - consumption is drastically reduced, contributing to lower lifecycle costs for building owners, delivering an intelligent approach to climate control that ensures comfort while significantly minimizing environmental impact.

LG BECON Cloud and Energy Monitoring: The Intelligent Command Center

The true intelligence unifying LG's Oil-Free Magnetic Bearing Chiller and its Multi V advanced hardware solutions lies within LG BECON Cloud and Energy Monitoring, an AI-powered platform that transforms data into actionable insights. The comprehensive system, which provides remote monitoring capabilities, offers facility managers unprecedented visibility and control over their entire HVAC infrastructure from anywhere at any time.

Through sophisticated energy analytics, BECON identifies consumption patterns, pinpoints inefficiencies, and recommends optimization strategies, enabling building operators to make informed decisions that drive substantial energy savings. Crucially, its predictive maintenance features also anticipate potential equipment issues before they escalate, minimizing downtime, extending the lifespan of valuable assets, and ensuring uninterrupted, high-performance cooling.

BECON effectively acts as the central nervous system for building climate, optimizing every facet of operation to achieve and sustain net-zero goals. Together, LG's AI-driven Oil-Free Magnetic Bearing Chillers, Multi V VRF systems, and the intelligent BECON Cloud and Energy Monitoring platform form a powerful ecosystem, demonstrating LG's unwavering commitment to pioneering sustainable HVAC solutions.

This integrated approach guarantees that from the monumental scale of giga projects to the precise demands of smart retrofits, every building in the Middle East region can achieve advanced climate control that is not only highly efficient and cost-effective, but also fundamentally contributes to the ambitious vision of a net-zero future.

To learn more about LG's innovative HVAC solutions and commitment to sustainability, visit https://www.lg.com/ae/business/hvac.

About LG Electronics Eco Solution Company

The LG Eco Solution Company (ES) offers advanced air conditioning solutions tailored to various sectors and climates, delivering exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) performance to buildings worldwide. Leveraging our extensive expertise and industry knowledge, we cater to businesses seeking digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions. As your ideal partner, we are equipped to integrate our cutting-edge technology into your daily operations, providing continuous support for your business. In addition to HVAC solutions, the ES Company is also responsible for LG's electric vehicle charging business, aiming to drive B2B growth within the clean tech sector, a key future growth area for LG. For more information, please visit https://www.lg.com/ae/business/hvac and www.LG.com/b2b.

