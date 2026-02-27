Tealium Inc.: Tealium and Diabolocom Deliver Unified AI-Powered Contact Center Experiences with new integrations

Partnership unlocks real-time customer context for smarter routing, richer agent insights, and personalised engagements across voice and digital channels

London & Paris, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tealium today announced a new integration with Diabolocom, enabling brands to power intelligent, personalised customer interactions across voice and digital contact channels using trusted, real-time customer data from Tealium's Customer Data Platform (CDP) and Diabolocom's AI-enhanced cloud contact center platform.

This integration combines Tealium's industry-leading real-time data collection, identity resolution, and profile orchestration with Diabolocom's award-winning AI-first cloud-based contact center as a service (CCaaS), empowering organisations to deliver a seamless, context-rich experience at every moment of engagement.

With this new bi-directional data flow, the moment a customer engages with a brand, whether by call, SMS, email or chat, agents powered by Diabolocom can access a comprehensive and real-time context of the customer. This includes in-moment signals letting brands boost resolution times, improve satisfaction and strengthen loyalty.

"As customer expectations continue to accelerate, context is the currency of engagement" said Nick Martin, General Manager, EMEA at Tealium. "Our integration with Diabolocom helps brands transform service into a proactive advantage, empowering agents with on-the-fly context and enabling AI-driven recommendations that create more personalised, effective conversations."

Frédéric Durand, CEO and Founder of Diabolocom, added, "As customer expectations rise, organisations need AI that is practical, secure, and built for real-world operations. By partnering with Tealium, we enable brands to activate trusted, real-time customer context inside every conversation, aligning AI, agents, and orchestration to deliver seamless, personalised experiences at scale without compromising control or compliance."

Key capabilities of the Tealium + Diabolocom integration include:

Real-time Intelligent Routing & First-Contact Resolution: Boosts first-contact resolution rates by leveraging real-time customer context and activating AI models to predict intent and value, instantly routing inquiries to the most suitable agent or chatbot. Agents receive actionable, AI-powered insights for faster, more relevant responses.

Boosts first-contact resolution rates by leveraging real-time customer context and activating AI models to predict intent and value, instantly routing inquiries to the most suitable agent or chatbot. Agents receive actionable, AI-powered insights for faster, more relevant responses. Proactive Engagement & Self-Service Deflection: Increases self-service deflection and reduces inbound contact volume by proactively identifying high-value or high-intent customers using AI-driven predictions. Activates AI to offer tailored self-service options and contextual engagement before contact, deflecting routine inquiries and prioritising high-impact interactions.

Increases self-service deflection and reduces inbound contact volume by proactively identifying high-value or high-intent customers using AI-driven predictions. Activates AI to offer tailored self-service options and contextual engagement before contact, deflecting routine inquiries and prioritising high-impact interactions. Post-call orchestration: Send Diabolocom outcomes to Tealium to update profiles and trigger next best actions with omnichannel consistency: personalised follow-ups, retention campaigns, ad suppression closing the loop between contact center and other activation channels.

"The shift is happening now: The contact centre is evolving from a traditionally cost-focused function into a valuable, monetisable growth engine," added Simon Taylor, Principal Product Specialist, AI & Contact Centre, at Tealium. "This transformation is driven by real-time AI and robust customer data. Organisations failing to embrace this leap face the risk of falling behind their competitors."

By identifying the exact moment customers struggled with complex applications and routing them to agents equipped with context, a global telecom company achieved a 58% increase in sales call conversions. Another financial services leader used real-time propensity scoring to achieve a 2x increase in contactability and 12% annual sales growth.

Availability

The integration is available immediately. Customers can work with their Tealium representative to plan pilots and production deployments aligned to their existing AI and data warehouse investments.

For more information about the Tealium + Diabolocom integration and how it can transform customer engagement, visit tealium.com/partner/diabolocom.

About Tealium

Tealium helps companies collect, govern, and enrich their customer data in real time to power AI initiatives and delight customers in the moments that matter. Tealium's turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections from the world's most prominent technology experts. Tealium's solutions include a real-time customer data platform (CDP) with intelligent AI data streaming, tag management, and an API hub. Tealium's data collection, management, and activation capabilities enable enterprises to accelerate operating performance, enhance customer experiences, drive better outcomes, and support global data compliance. More than 850 leading businesses globally trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visitwww.tealium.com.

About Diabolocom

Diabolocom is the leading European provider of AI-first cloud-based contact center (CCaaS) and customer experience (CX) solutions that help organisations deliver seamless, personalised customer experiences at scale. The platform combines proprietary AI technology, native telecom infrastructure, and deep CRM integrations to automate tasks, elevate data quality, and empower agents across all touchpoints.

Trusted by 400+ clients and deployed in 60+ countries, Diabolocom bridges the agility of SaaS innovation with carrier-grade voice performance. With offices worldwide and more than two decades of experience, the company advances customer loyalty and growth through sovereign, intelligent, and scalable communication technology. For more information, visit www.diabolocom.com







