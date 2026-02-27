ICPO Foundation: ICPO and UroTeragLATAM signed a strategic agreement to accelerate Theranostics for urological cancer in Latin America

The partnership strengthens education, innovation, and patient access by combining global expertise with regional leadership in precision oncology.

February 27, 2026 - Wiesbaden, Germany and Miami, USA. The International Centers for Precision Oncology (ICPO) Foundation and the UroTeragLATAM Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding during the WFNMB congress in Cartagena, Colombia to collaborate on advancing Theranostics education through the ICPO Academy for Theranostics, fostering research, and improving patient access to Theranostics in urological cancer across Latin America. The partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of precision oncology by combining ICPO's global expertise in Theranostics with UroTeragLATAM's regional leadership in education and multidisciplinary collaboration in the field. Together, the foundations will promote innovation, enhance knowledge exchange, and support the advancements of Theranostics centers throughout the region.

Theranostics - a rapidly evolving approach that combines diagnostic imaging with targeted therapy using radiopharmaceuticals - represents a paradigm shift in cancer care. Founded in 2019, the ICPO Foundation is dedicated to expanding global patient access to Theranostics through its accredited ICPO Theranostics Centers Network, educational initiatives, support of ICPO Research Grants, and international community-building activities. UroTeragLATAM Foundation, established in 2025, is committed to advancing education and collaboration in Theranostics for urological cancers across Latin America, with the vision of becoming the leading genitourinary Theranostics education platform in the region.

"Latin America is emerging as a dynamic force in Theranostics, and partnerships like that with UroTeragLATAM are essential to unlocking its full potential. By joining forces with a regional while cancer specific foundation, ICPO is not only connecting expertise globally but also co-creating sustainable pathways for innovation, clinical excellence, and long-term impact in precision oncology for better patient outcomes," emphasized Odile Jaume, CEO of the ICPO Foundation.

"This partnership goes beyond accelerating Theranostics in Latin America -it sets a new benchmark for global collaboration. By bringing together strong regional leadership and a truly cross-border alliance, ICPO and UroTeragLATAM are creating a model that can inspire and guide other regions seeking to expand access to precision oncology," explained Dr. Danny Mena Cortes, President of UroTeragLATAM.

Strengthening Education and Clinical Excellence

UroTeragLATAM will promote the ICPO Academy of Theranostics, offering complimentary access for academic participants based on ICPO stipend criteria and availability. Both organizations will collaborate to support the ICPO Academy expansion in the Latam countries thanks to the engagement of Latam multidisciplinary experts in co-generating new relevant educational resources, facilitating local certifications and identifying meaningful opportunities for practical training.

Building a Stronger Theranostics Ecosystem

The MoU outlines joint efforts to strengthen the Theranostics capacity and infrastructure across the Latam region. UroTeragLATAM will propose new ICPO Theranostics Center candidates and encourage them to opt for the ICPO Clinical Centers of Excellence accreditation. ICPO and UroTeragLATAM will also collaborate on scientific endeavors and advocacy efforts to ensure patient access to innovative cancer care solutions at regional and local levels.

Supporting Innovation and Research

The agreement also establishes a framework for scientific collaboration. UroTeragLATAM will encourage research engagement and promote grant applications from the Latam region, while ICPO will consider proposals through its established scientific review processes. Together, the foundations aim to nurture emerging talent and advance Theranostics globally.

About ICPO Foundation

The International Centers for Precision Oncology Foundation (ICPO) is a non-profit organization established in 2019 under German law by leading international medical practitioners and life sciences entrepreneurs. Recognizing a paradigm shift in cancer care to a personalized approach, the ICPO Foundation is helping to build momentum to scale global patient access by developing an international network of physical diagnostic and therapeutic centers for Precision Oncology based on a model of shared know-how, certified education with the ICPO Academy for Theranostics, and design and process standardization that enables best clinical practice for improved patient outcomes globally. Learn more about the ICPO Foundation www.icpo.foundation and the ICPO Academy for Theranostics www.theranostics.academy

About UroTeragLATAM Foundation

The main activities of UroTeragLATAM Foundation include the organization and realization of educational events such as conferences, workshops and symposia. These events are carefully designed to provide participants with cutting-edge and up-to-date information in Spanish on radiopharmaceutical therapies in genitourinary (GU) oncological pathologies, focusing on their practical application in clinical settings in Latin America. The organization also facilitates professional collaboration by creating networking opportunities, discussion forums, and platforms where healthcare professionals can share experiences, knowledge, and best practices. In addition, UroTeragLATAM supports continuing medical education by providing access to online learning modules, research resources, and educational materials, ensuring that healthcare providers stay up to date on the latest developments in Theranostics. UroTeragLATAM also creates face-to-face spaces to discuss new evidence in GU theragnosis through collaborations with other academic activities, associations in urology, oncology, nuclear medicine and medical physics, organizing symposia within congresses.

