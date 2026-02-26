Anzeige
OneStream, Inc.: OneStream Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStream, Inc. (Nasdaq: OS), the leading enterprise Finance management platform that modernizes the Office of the CFO by unifying core finance and operational functions -- including financial close, consolidation, reporting, planning and forecasting -- today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Total Revenue: $163.7 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year.

  • Subscription Revenue: $150.3 million, an increase of 27% year-over-year.

  • GAAP Operating Loss and Operating Margin: GAAP operating loss was $5.2 million compared to $47.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and GAAP operating margin was (3%) compared to (36%) for the fourth quarter of 2024. This included equity-based compensation expense of $20.8 million, compared to $52.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

  • Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin: Non-GAAP operating income was $16.7 million compared to $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and non-GAAP operating margin was 10% compared to 7% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

  • GAAP Net Income / Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted: GAAP net income per share was $0.01 compared to GAAP net loss per share of ($0.19) for the fourth quarter of 2024.

  • Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share: Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.12 compared to $0.07 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

  • Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Net cash provided by operating activities was $25.8 million compared to $25.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

  • Free Cash Flow: Free cash flow was $25.6 million compared to $24.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Total Revenue: $601.9 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year.

  • Subscription Revenue: $550.0 million, an increase of 28% year-over-year.

  • GAAP Operating Loss and Operating Margin: GAAP operating loss was $94.8 million compared to $319.5 million for 2024, and GAAP operating margin was (16%) compared to (65%) for 2024. This included equity-based compensation expense of $115.4 million, compared to $316.4 million for 2024.

  • Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin: Non-GAAP operating income was $27.1 million compared to $1.2 million for 2024, and non-GAAP operating margin was 5% compared to 0% for 2024.

  • GAAP Net Loss Per Share - Basic: GAAP basic net loss per share was ($0.28) compared to ($1.23) for 2024.

  • Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share: Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.29 compared to $0.14 for 2024.

  • Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Net cash provided by operating activities was $96.7 million compared to $61.2 million for 2024.

  • Free Cash Flow: Free cash flow was $95.6 million compared to $58.5 million for 2024.

"2025 demonstrated strong momentum in Finance AI, exceeding our expectations and reinforcing our position as the leading AI-powered platform for the Office of the CFO," said Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream. "We are making long-term investments in our quantitative, generative and agentic AI portfolio at a critical inflection point. This AI-first strategy is translating into our performance: AI bookings and customers more than doubled in 2025 and we expanded our strategic partnership with Microsoft. With our SensibleAI, finance leaders are improving forecasting accuracy by 27 percent on average and accelerating planning cycles by 86 percent on average. As the next phase of enterprise AI unfolds, we believe our focus and execution position us to be a long-term winner in Finance AI."

Recent Developments and Business Highlights

  • Expanded Strategic Alliance with Microsoft. OneStream deepened its strategic alliance with Microsoft to integrate its financially intelligent?SensibleAI technology with Microsoft 365 and Azure. As part of this, OneStream plans to release a series of its?SensibleAI?agents directly into the most widely used Microsoft products, such as Microsoft Teams,?Excel,?Microsoft 365?and Microsoft 365 Copilot. Further underscoring this alliance, Microsoft named OneStream as its Partner of the Year in November 2025, recognizing the strength of this collaboration and its impact on transforming finance with AI.

  • Continued Industry Recognition. OneStream was?recognized as?a 5x Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant?for Financial Planning Software,?based on?its ability to execute and its completeness of vision.?The company?was also?named?a Leader in the IDC?MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Planning, Budgeting and Forecasting Applications 2026 Vendor Assessment,?highlighting the strength of its unified platform and embedded AI?capabilities.?Additionally,?OneStream?achieved?Exemplary?status?in the ISG Business Planning Buyers guide in November 2025,?earning?the highest overall score across Business, Financial, Revenue?and Workforce planning.

Pending Acquisition by Hg

On January 6, 2026, OneStream announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by entities affiliated with Hg, a leading investor in software, services and data businesses. General Atlantic, a leading global investor, will also be a significant minority investor alongside Tidemark, a leading technology investment firm. The transaction, which has been approved by OneStream's Board of Directors and KKR (in its capacity as the holder of a majority of OneStream's voting power), is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

For more information about the pending transaction with Hg, see the company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 6, 2026, and the company's preliminary information statement relating to the transaction filed with the SEC on February 17, 2026.

Conference Call and Financial Outlook

In light of the pending acquisition by Hg, OneStream will not be hosting a conference call this quarter and will not be providing forward-looking financial guidance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing, expected completion and impacts of the pending acquisition by Hg, and our business strategy and future growth, including statements regarding our Finance AI portfolio and AI-first strategy, strategic alliance with Microsoft and related plans, and industry recognition. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors. Some of these risks are described in greater detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which we expect to file with the SEC on or around the date of this press release. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. These factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements. Furthermore, if our forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely on these statements or regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to GAAP financial measures, this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures that we use to help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share and free cash flow, and their respective definitions are presented below.

There are limitations to the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that our non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our ongoing core operating performance. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods.

For a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented for historical periods to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this press release. We encourage you to review the reconciliation in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future periods, we may exclude similar items, may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items and may include other expenses, costs and non-recurring items.

Non-GAAP Operating Income

We define non-GAAP operating income as loss from operations adjusted for non-cash, non-operational and non-recurring items, including equity-based compensation expense, employer taxes on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and secondary offering costs.

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

We define non-GAAP operating margin as non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of total revenue.

Non-GAAP Net Income

We define non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) adjusted for non-cash, non-operational and non-recurring items, including equity-based compensation expense, employer taxes on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and secondary offering costs.

Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share

We define non-GAAP net income per share as basic net income (loss) per share adjusted for non-cash, non-operational and non-recurring items, including equity-based compensation expense, employer taxes on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, secondary offering costs and net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests.

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment.

About OneStream

OneStream is how today's Finance teams can go beyond just reporting on the past and Take Finance Further by steering the business to the future. It's the leading enterprise finance platform that unifies financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity, and empowers the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution.

We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based platform to modernize the Office of the CFO. Our Digital Finance Cloud unifies core financial and broader operational data and processes and embeds AI for better planning and forecasting, with an extensible architecture, so customers can adopt and develop new solutions, achieving greater value as their business needs evolve.

With over 1,800 customers, including 18% of the Fortune 500, a strong ecosystem of go-to-market, implementation, and development partners and over 1,600 employees, our vision is to be the operating system for modern finance. To learn more, visit onestream.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT

Anne Leschin
VP, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance
OneStream
[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT

Victoria Borges
VP, Corporate Communications
OneStream
[email protected]

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)




As of




December 31, 2025



December 31, 2024


Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

693,580



$

544,174


Accounts receivable, net



177,350




129,014


Unbilled accounts receivable



18,777




23,294


Deferred commissions



24,763




20,682


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



20,949




20,202


Total current assets



935,419




737,366


Unbilled accounts receivable, noncurrent



542




800


Deferred commissions, noncurrent



52,929




44,228


Operating lease right-of-use assets



12,827




16,705


Property and equipment, net



7,951




10,084


Intangible assets, net



2,515




2,567


Goodwill



12,548




9,280


Other noncurrent assets



1,033




2,191


Total assets


$

1,025,764



$

823,221


Liabilities and stockholders' / members' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable


$

21,363



$

19,563


Accrued compensation



32,945




27,543


Accrued commissions



15,699




9,007


Deferred revenue, current



317,580




239,291


Operating lease liabilities, current



3,380




3,237


Other accrued expenses and current liabilities



14,787




13,534


Total current liabilities



405,754




312,175


Deferred revenue, noncurrent



8,535




4,515


Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent



11,418




15,357


Other noncurrent liabilities



389




216


Total liabilities



426,096




332,263


Stockholders' / members' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024



-




-


Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,500,000,000 shares authorized, 93,318,973 and 51,456,091 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively



9




5


Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024



-




-


Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 55,694,730 and 63,929,619 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively



5




6


Class D common stock, $0.0001 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 96,205,587 and 122,196,307 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively



9




12


Additional paid-in capital



885,786




718,084


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



533




(599)


Accumulated deficit



(381,633)




(331,334)


Total stockholders' equity attributable to OneStream, Inc. / members' equity



504,709




386,174


Non-controlling interests



94,959




104,784


Total stockholders' / members' equity



599,668




490,958


Total liabilities and stockholders' / members' equity


$

1,025,764



$

823,221


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)




Three Months Ended
December 31,



Year Ended December 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024




(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)








Revenues:













Subscription


$

150,310



$

118,608



$

549,970



$

428,150


License



3,977




6,961




17,806




31,779


Professional services and other



9,445




6,906




34,158




29,478


Total revenue



163,732




132,475




601,934




489,407


Cost of revenues:













Subscription(2)



37,425




30,907




140,076




112,914


Professional services and other(2)



11,996




13,018




48,567




66,415


Total cost of revenue



49,421




43,925




188,643




179,329


Gross profit



114,311




88,550




413,291




310,078


Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing(2)



62,729




65,618




264,115




328,843


Research and development(2)



31,042




36,896




130,601




156,812


General and administrative(2)



25,769




33,442




113,375




143,951


Total operating expenses



119,540




135,956




508,091




629,606


Loss from operations



(5,229)




(47,406)




(94,800)




(319,528)


Interest income, net



6,441




5,929




25,540




14,248


Other income (expense), net



880




(1,765)




3,317




498


Income (loss) before income taxes



2,092




(43,242)




(65,943)




(304,782)


Provision for income taxes



802




1,263




1,719




1,877


Net income (loss)


$

1,290



$

(44,505)



$

(67,662)



$

(306,659)


Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests



291




(13,056)




(17,363)




(90,458)


Net income (loss) attributable to OneStream, Inc.


$

999



$

(31,449)



$

(50,299)



$

(216,201)


Net income (loss) per share of Class A and Class D common stock-basic(1)


$

0.01



$

(0.19)



$

(0.28)



$

(1.23)


Net income (loss) per share of Class A and Class D common stock-diluted(1)


$

0.01



$

(0.19)



$

(0.28)



$

(1.25)


Weighted-average shares of Class A and Class D common stock outstanding-basic(1)



188,643




165,844




182,126




163,469


Weighted-average shares of Class A and Class D common stock outstanding-diluted(1)



255,043




234,644




182,126




234,043



(1) For the year ended December 31, 2024, represents net loss per share of Class A common stock and Class D common stock and weighted-average shares of Class A common stock and Class D common stock outstanding for the period following OneStream Inc.'s IPO and related reorganization transactions.

(2) Includes equity-based compensation expense as follows:



Three Months Ended
December 31,



Year Ended December 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024




(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)








Cost of subscription


$

457



$

958



$

2,331



$

5,939


Cost of professional services and other



1,169




2,985




5,740




24,871


Sales and marketing



8,497




19,228




43,516




135,215


Research and development



5,963




14,421




31,444




77,926


General and administrative



4,759




14,990




32,376




72,446


Total equity-based compensation


$

20,845



$

52,582



$

115,407



$

316,397


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)




Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024




(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)








Operating activities:













Net income (loss)


$

1,290



$

(44,505)



$

(67,662)



$

(306,659)


Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



1,065




1,069




4,312




3,655


Noncash operating lease expense



968




605




2,949




2,908


Amortization of deferred commissions



6,497




5,234




24,246




20,440


Equity-based compensation



20,845




52,582




115,407




316,397


Other noncash operating activities, net



523




422




1,884




(980)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



-











Accounts receivable, net



(26,218)




(14,328)




(45,445)




(13,361)


Deferred commissions



(16,552)




(8,485)




(37,029)




(27,095)


Prepaid expenses and other assets



(2,571)




(7,882)




423




(9,277)


Accounts payable



(11,083)




826




2,054




16,546


Deferred revenue



43,394




33,850




82,309




61,199


Accrued and other liabilities



7,609




5,750




13,224




(2,621)


Net cash provided by operating activities



25,767




25,138




96,672




61,152


Investing activities:













Purchases of property and equipment



(118)




(441)




(1,042)




(2,618)


Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired



-




-




(3,700)




(7,594)


Other investing activities



(250)




-




(250)




-


Net cash used in investing activities



(368)




(441)




(4,992)




(10,212)


Financing activities:













Payments of deferred offering costs



-




(494)




(1,763)




(5,437)


Proceeds from option exercises



14,024




25,014




61,105




28,955


Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan



3,295




-




3,295




-


Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards



(2,910)




-




(5,060)




-


Repurchases of LLC Units



-




(206,709)




-




(263,372)


Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions



-




-




-




409,598


Proceeds from secondary offering



-




206,709




-




206,709


Net cash provided by financing activities



14,409




24,520




57,577




376,453


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(79)




(501)




149




(306)


Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



39,729




48,716




149,406




427,087


Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period



653,851




495,458




544,174




117,087


Cash and cash equivalents - End of period


$

693,580



$

544,174



$

693,580



$

544,174


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)


Non-GAAP Operating Income




Three Months Ended
December 31,



Year Ended December 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024




(in thousands)


Loss from operations


$

(5,229)



$

(47,406)



$

(94,800)



$

(319,528)


Equity-based compensation expense



20,845




52,582




115,407




316,397


Employer taxes on employee stock transactions



796




1,904




4,979




2,297


Amortization of acquired intangible assets



335




275




1,261




733


Acquisition-related costs



-




-




243




-


Secondary offering costs



-




1,325




-




1,325


Non-GAAP operating income


$

16,747



$

8,680



$

27,090



$

1,224



Non-GAAP Operating Margin




Three Months Ended
December 31,



Year Ended December 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Operating margin



(3)

%



(36)

%



(16)

%



(65)

%

Equity-based compensation expense



13

%



40

%



19

%



65

%

Employer taxes on employee stock transactions



-




1

%



1

%



-


Amortization of acquired intangible assets



-




-




-




-


Acquisition-related costs



-




-




-




-


Secondary offering costs



-




1

%



-




-


Non-GAAP operating margin(1)



10

%



7

%



5

%



-



(1) Non-GAAP operating margin may not foot due to rounding.


Non-GAAP Net Income




Three Months Ended
December 31,



Year Ended December 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024




(in thousands)


Net income (loss)


$

1,290



$

(44,505)



$

(67,662)



$

(306,659)


Equity-based compensation expense



20,845




52,582




115,407




316,397


Employer taxes on employee stock transactions



796




1,904




4,979




2,297


Amortization of acquired intangible assets



335




275




1,261




733


Acquisition-related costs



-




-




243




-


Secondary offering costs



-




1,325




-




1,325


Non-GAAP net income


$

23,266



$

11,581



$

54,228



$

14,093



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share




Three Months Ended
December 31,



Year Ended December 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Net income (loss) per share-basic


$

0.01



$

(0.19)



$

(0.28)



$

(1.23)


Equity-based compensation expense



0.11




0.32




0.63




1.91


Employer taxes on employee stock transactions



-




0.01




0.03




0.01


Amortization of acquired intangible assets



-




-




0.01




-


Acquisition-related costs



-




-




-




-


Secondary offering costs



-




0.01




-




0.01


Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests



-




(0.08)




(0.10)




(0.55)


Non-GAAP net income per share(1)


$

0.12



$

0.07



$

0.29



$

0.14



(1) Non-GAAP net income per share may not foot due to rounding.


Free Cash Flow




Three Months Ended
December 31,



Year Ended December 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024




(in thousands)


Net cash provided by operating activities


$

25,767



$

25,138



$

96,672



$

61,152


Purchases of property and equipment



(118)




(441)




(1,042)




(2,618)


Free cash flow



25,649




24,697




95,630




58,534


Net cash used in investing activities


$

(368)



$

(441)



$

(4,992)



$

(10,212)


Net cash provided by financing activities


$

14,409



$

24,520



$

57,577



$

376,453


SOURCE OneStream, Inc.

