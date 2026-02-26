OneStream, Inc.: OneStream Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStream, Inc. (Nasdaq: OS), the leading enterprise Finance management platform that modernizes the Office of the CFO by unifying core finance and operational functions -- including financial close, consolidation, reporting, planning and forecasting -- today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.
Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights
- Total Revenue: $163.7 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year.
- Subscription Revenue: $150.3 million, an increase of 27% year-over-year.
- GAAP Operating Loss and Operating Margin: GAAP operating loss was $5.2 million compared to $47.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and GAAP operating margin was (3%) compared to (36%) for the fourth quarter of 2024. This included equity-based compensation expense of $20.8 million, compared to $52.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin: Non-GAAP operating income was $16.7 million compared to $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and non-GAAP operating margin was 10% compared to 7% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
- GAAP Net Income / Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted: GAAP net income per share was $0.01 compared to GAAP net loss per share of ($0.19) for the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share: Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.12 compared to $0.07 for the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Net cash provided by operating activities was $25.8 million compared to $25.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Free Cash Flow: Free cash flow was $25.6 million compared to $24.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights
- Total Revenue: $601.9 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year.
- Subscription Revenue: $550.0 million, an increase of 28% year-over-year.
- GAAP Operating Loss and Operating Margin: GAAP operating loss was $94.8 million compared to $319.5 million for 2024, and GAAP operating margin was (16%) compared to (65%) for 2024. This included equity-based compensation expense of $115.4 million, compared to $316.4 million for 2024.
- Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin: Non-GAAP operating income was $27.1 million compared to $1.2 million for 2024, and non-GAAP operating margin was 5% compared to 0% for 2024.
- GAAP Net Loss Per Share - Basic: GAAP basic net loss per share was ($0.28) compared to ($1.23) for 2024.
- Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share: Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.29 compared to $0.14 for 2024.
- Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Net cash provided by operating activities was $96.7 million compared to $61.2 million for 2024.
- Free Cash Flow: Free cash flow was $95.6 million compared to $58.5 million for 2024.
"2025 demonstrated strong momentum in Finance AI, exceeding our expectations and reinforcing our position as the leading AI-powered platform for the Office of the CFO," said Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream. "We are making long-term investments in our quantitative, generative and agentic AI portfolio at a critical inflection point. This AI-first strategy is translating into our performance: AI bookings and customers more than doubled in 2025 and we expanded our strategic partnership with Microsoft. With our SensibleAI, finance leaders are improving forecasting accuracy by 27 percent on average and accelerating planning cycles by 86 percent on average. As the next phase of enterprise AI unfolds, we believe our focus and execution position us to be a long-term winner in Finance AI."
Recent Developments and Business Highlights
- Expanded Strategic Alliance with Microsoft. OneStream deepened its strategic alliance with Microsoft to integrate its financially intelligent?SensibleAI technology with Microsoft 365 and Azure. As part of this, OneStream plans to release a series of its?SensibleAI?agents directly into the most widely used Microsoft products, such as Microsoft Teams,?Excel,?Microsoft 365?and Microsoft 365 Copilot. Further underscoring this alliance, Microsoft named OneStream as its Partner of the Year in November 2025, recognizing the strength of this collaboration and its impact on transforming finance with AI.
- Continued Industry Recognition. OneStream was?recognized as?a 5x Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant?for Financial Planning Software,?based on?its ability to execute and its completeness of vision.?The company?was also?named?a Leader in the IDC?MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Planning, Budgeting and Forecasting Applications 2026 Vendor Assessment,?highlighting the strength of its unified platform and embedded AI?capabilities.?Additionally,?OneStream?achieved?Exemplary?status?in the ISG Business Planning Buyers guide in November 2025,?earning?the highest overall score across Business, Financial, Revenue?and Workforce planning.
Pending Acquisition by Hg
On January 6, 2026, OneStream announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by entities affiliated with Hg, a leading investor in software, services and data businesses. General Atlantic, a leading global investor, will also be a significant minority investor alongside Tidemark, a leading technology investment firm. The transaction, which has been approved by OneStream's Board of Directors and KKR (in its capacity as the holder of a majority of OneStream's voting power), is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
For more information about the pending transaction with Hg, see the company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 6, 2026, and the company's preliminary information statement relating to the transaction filed with the SEC on February 17, 2026.
Conference Call and Financial Outlook
In light of the pending acquisition by Hg, OneStream will not be hosting a conference call this quarter and will not be providing forward-looking financial guidance.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing, expected completion and impacts of the pending acquisition by Hg, and our business strategy and future growth, including statements regarding our Finance AI portfolio and AI-first strategy, strategic alliance with Microsoft and related plans, and industry recognition. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors. Some of these risks are described in greater detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which we expect to file with the SEC on or around the date of this press release. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. These factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements. Furthermore, if our forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely on these statements or regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to GAAP financial measures, this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures that we use to help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share and free cash flow, and their respective definitions are presented below.
There are limitations to the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that our non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our ongoing core operating performance. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods.
For a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented for historical periods to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this press release. We encourage you to review the reconciliation in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future periods, we may exclude similar items, may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items and may include other expenses, costs and non-recurring items.
Non-GAAP Operating Income
We define non-GAAP operating income as loss from operations adjusted for non-cash, non-operational and non-recurring items, including equity-based compensation expense, employer taxes on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and secondary offering costs.
Non-GAAP Operating Margin
We define non-GAAP operating margin as non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of total revenue.
Non-GAAP Net Income
We define non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) adjusted for non-cash, non-operational and non-recurring items, including equity-based compensation expense, employer taxes on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and secondary offering costs.
Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share
We define non-GAAP net income per share as basic net income (loss) per share adjusted for non-cash, non-operational and non-recurring items, including equity-based compensation expense, employer taxes on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, secondary offering costs and net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests.
Free Cash Flow
We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment.
About OneStream
OneStream is how today's Finance teams can go beyond just reporting on the past and Take Finance Further by steering the business to the future. It's the leading enterprise finance platform that unifies financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity, and empowers the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution.
We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based platform to modernize the Office of the CFO. Our Digital Finance Cloud unifies core financial and broader operational data and processes and embeds AI for better planning and forecasting, with an extensible architecture, so customers can adopt and develop new solutions, achieving greater value as their business needs evolve.
With over 1,800 customers, including 18% of the Fortune 500, a strong ecosystem of go-to-market, implementation, and development partners and over 1,600 employees, our vision is to be the operating system for modern finance. To learn more, visit onestream.com.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
As of
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
693,580
$
544,174
Accounts receivable, net
177,350
129,014
Unbilled accounts receivable
18,777
23,294
Deferred commissions
24,763
20,682
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
20,949
20,202
Total current assets
935,419
737,366
Unbilled accounts receivable, noncurrent
542
800
Deferred commissions, noncurrent
52,929
44,228
Operating lease right-of-use assets
12,827
16,705
Property and equipment, net
7,951
10,084
Intangible assets, net
2,515
2,567
Goodwill
12,548
9,280
Other noncurrent assets
1,033
2,191
Total assets
$
1,025,764
$
823,221
Liabilities and stockholders' / members' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
21,363
$
19,563
Accrued compensation
32,945
27,543
Accrued commissions
15,699
9,007
Deferred revenue, current
317,580
239,291
Operating lease liabilities, current
3,380
3,237
Other accrued expenses and current liabilities
14,787
13,534
Total current liabilities
405,754
312,175
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
8,535
4,515
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
11,418
15,357
Other noncurrent liabilities
389
216
Total liabilities
426,096
332,263
Stockholders' / members' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024
-
-
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,500,000,000 shares authorized, 93,318,973 and 51,456,091 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively
9
5
Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024
-
-
Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 55,694,730 and 63,929,619 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively
5
6
Class D common stock, $0.0001 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 96,205,587 and 122,196,307 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively
9
12
Additional paid-in capital
885,786
718,084
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
533
(599)
Accumulated deficit
(381,633)
(331,334)
Total stockholders' equity attributable to OneStream, Inc. / members' equity
504,709
386,174
Non-controlling interests
94,959
104,784
Total stockholders' / members' equity
599,668
490,958
Total liabilities and stockholders' / members' equity
$
1,025,764
$
823,221
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues:
Subscription
$
150,310
$
118,608
$
549,970
$
428,150
License
3,977
6,961
17,806
31,779
Professional services and other
9,445
6,906
34,158
29,478
Total revenue
163,732
132,475
601,934
489,407
Cost of revenues:
Subscription(2)
37,425
30,907
140,076
112,914
Professional services and other(2)
11,996
13,018
48,567
66,415
Total cost of revenue
49,421
43,925
188,643
179,329
Gross profit
114,311
88,550
413,291
310,078
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing(2)
62,729
65,618
264,115
328,843
Research and development(2)
31,042
36,896
130,601
156,812
General and administrative(2)
25,769
33,442
113,375
143,951
Total operating expenses
119,540
135,956
508,091
629,606
Loss from operations
(5,229)
(47,406)
(94,800)
(319,528)
Interest income, net
6,441
5,929
25,540
14,248
Other income (expense), net
880
(1,765)
3,317
498
Income (loss) before income taxes
2,092
(43,242)
(65,943)
(304,782)
Provision for income taxes
802
1,263
1,719
1,877
Net income (loss)
$
1,290
$
(44,505)
$
(67,662)
$
(306,659)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
291
(13,056)
(17,363)
(90,458)
Net income (loss) attributable to OneStream, Inc.
$
999
$
(31,449)
$
(50,299)
$
(216,201)
Net income (loss) per share of Class A and Class D common stock-basic(1)
$
0.01
$
(0.19)
$
(0.28)
$
(1.23)
Net income (loss) per share of Class A and Class D common stock-diluted(1)
$
0.01
$
(0.19)
$
(0.28)
$
(1.25)
Weighted-average shares of Class A and Class D common stock outstanding-basic(1)
188,643
165,844
182,126
163,469
Weighted-average shares of Class A and Class D common stock outstanding-diluted(1)
255,043
234,644
182,126
234,043
(1) For the year ended December 31, 2024, represents net loss per share of Class A common stock and Class D common stock and weighted-average shares of Class A common stock and Class D common stock outstanding for the period following OneStream Inc.'s IPO and related reorganization transactions.
(2) Includes equity-based compensation expense as follows:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cost of subscription
$
457
$
958
$
2,331
$
5,939
Cost of professional services and other
1,169
2,985
5,740
24,871
Sales and marketing
8,497
19,228
43,516
135,215
Research and development
5,963
14,421
31,444
77,926
General and administrative
4,759
14,990
32,376
72,446
Total equity-based compensation
$
20,845
$
52,582
$
115,407
$
316,397
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
1,290
$
(44,505)
$
(67,662)
$
(306,659)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
Depreciation and amortization
1,065
1,069
4,312
3,655
Noncash operating lease expense
968
605
2,949
2,908
Amortization of deferred commissions
6,497
5,234
24,246
20,440
Equity-based compensation
20,845
52,582
115,407
316,397
Other noncash operating activities, net
523
422
1,884
(980)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
-
Accounts receivable, net
(26,218)
(14,328)
(45,445)
(13,361)
Deferred commissions
(16,552)
(8,485)
(37,029)
(27,095)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(2,571)
(7,882)
423
(9,277)
Accounts payable
(11,083)
826
2,054
16,546
Deferred revenue
43,394
33,850
82,309
61,199
Accrued and other liabilities
7,609
5,750
13,224
(2,621)
Net cash provided by operating activities
25,767
25,138
96,672
61,152
Investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(118)
(441)
(1,042)
(2,618)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
-
-
(3,700)
(7,594)
Other investing activities
(250)
-
(250)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(368)
(441)
(4,992)
(10,212)
Financing activities:
Payments of deferred offering costs
-
(494)
(1,763)
(5,437)
Proceeds from option exercises
14,024
25,014
61,105
28,955
Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan
3,295
-
3,295
-
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
(2,910)
-
(5,060)
-
Repurchases of LLC Units
-
(206,709)
-
(263,372)
Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions
-
-
-
409,598
Proceeds from secondary offering
-
206,709
-
206,709
Net cash provided by financing activities
14,409
24,520
57,577
376,453
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(79)
(501)
149
(306)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
39,729
48,716
149,406
427,087
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period
653,851
495,458
544,174
117,087
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period
$
693,580
$
544,174
$
693,580
$
544,174
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
Non-GAAP Operating Income
Three Months Ended
Year Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(in thousands)
Loss from operations
$
(5,229)
$
(47,406)
$
(94,800)
$
(319,528)
Equity-based compensation expense
20,845
52,582
115,407
316,397
Employer taxes on employee stock transactions
796
1,904
4,979
2,297
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
335
275
1,261
733
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
243
-
Secondary offering costs
-
1,325
-
1,325
Non-GAAP operating income
$
16,747
$
8,680
$
27,090
$
1,224
Non-GAAP Operating Margin
Three Months Ended
Year Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Operating margin
(3)
%
(36)
%
(16)
%
(65)
%
Equity-based compensation expense
13
%
40
%
19
%
65
%
Employer taxes on employee stock transactions
-
1
%
1
%
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
-
-
-
-
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
-
-
Secondary offering costs
-
1
%
-
-
Non-GAAP operating margin(1)
10
%
7
%
5
%
-
(1) Non-GAAP operating margin may not foot due to rounding.
Non-GAAP Net Income
Three Months Ended
Year Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(in thousands)
Net income (loss)
$
1,290
$
(44,505)
$
(67,662)
$
(306,659)
Equity-based compensation expense
20,845
52,582
115,407
316,397
Employer taxes on employee stock transactions
796
1,904
4,979
2,297
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
335
275
1,261
733
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
243
-
Secondary offering costs
-
1,325
-
1,325
Non-GAAP net income
$
23,266
$
11,581
$
54,228
$
14,093
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share
Three Months Ended
Year Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income (loss) per share-basic
$
0.01
$
(0.19)
$
(0.28)
$
(1.23)
Equity-based compensation expense
0.11
0.32
0.63
1.91
Employer taxes on employee stock transactions
-
0.01
0.03
0.01
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
-
-
0.01
-
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
-
-
Secondary offering costs
-
0.01
-
0.01
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
-
(0.08)
(0.10)
(0.55)
Non-GAAP net income per share(1)
$
0.12
$
0.07
$
0.29
$
0.14
(1) Non-GAAP net income per share may not foot due to rounding.
Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
Year Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(in thousands)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
25,767
$
25,138
$
96,672
$
61,152
Purchases of property and equipment
(118)
(441)
(1,042)
(2,618)
Free cash flow
25,649
24,697
95,630
58,534
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(368)
$
(441)
$
(4,992)
$
(10,212)
Net cash provided by financing activities
$
14,409
$
24,520
$
57,577
$
376,453
