INSUREANDGO SURVEY REVEALS MORE MEN ARE SEEKING WELLBEING HOLIDAYS IN 2026

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More UK men are actively seeking holidays that provide specialist wellbeing services, according to new research.

The proportion of men prioritising wellbeing on holiday has risen from 47% to 54% in just one year, according to the InsureandGo poll, highlighting a growing cultural shift in attitudes toward mental health and self-care.

Overall, 55% of adults now say they would consider holidays or hotels that offer targeted wellbeing services, with younger travellers and parents particularly likely to seek these experiences. Nearly eight in ten under-25s (79%) say access to wellbeing services is important when booking a trip, while 72% of adults with children look for these offerings, compared to 44% of adults without children.

The top health and wellbeing services holidaymakers are most likely to look for this year when booking their holidays abroad include: meditation classes (20%), gym sessions (18%), stress management courses (17%), sleep support (16%) and diet-focused guidance (15%) - reflecting a desire to counteract the pressures of daily life and return home feeling healthier and more resilient. Men (20%) choose gym or running slightly ahead of meditation (19%) and stress management (18%).

Commenting on the findings, Garry Nelson, Head of Corporate Affairs at InsureandGo said: "For many people, holidays abroad present a vital opportunity to focus on mental and physical wellbeing, and to deliver a reset or a rebalance on their stressful lives at home. It's also encouraging to see more men recognising that taking time for themselves isn't selfish, it's essential for long-term health and resilience."

"The new InsureandGo findings suggest that holidays are increasingly being used as a tool to reset physically and mentally. At InsureandGo, we specialise in helping to protect people when they are abroad, and we make the process of buying the right travel cover easy and hassle-free, so it's one less thing to worry about when people are having that much-need wellbeing reset on holiday."

