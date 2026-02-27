Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.02.2026 10:42 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

COLABS and Abdulmonem Al-Rashed Humanitarian Foundation Announce Cross-Regional Arts and Culture Partnership

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COLABS and the Abdulmonem Al-Rashed Humanitarian Foundation (AAHF) have announced a partnership to develop and scale arts, culture, crafts, and heritage initiatives across Saudi Arabia.

COLABS and Abdulmonem Al-Rashed Humanitarian Foundation Announce Cross-Regional Arts and Culture Partnership

The partnership establishes a structured framework for long-term collaboration spanning artistic production, cultural exchange, research, and public engagement. As part of this collaboration, COLABS will roll out a series of arts and culture initiatives through its Creative Collective programming, which was recently launched in the Kingdom. The first activation will be an exhibition in the coming weeks, featuring emerging artists from MENAP.

Planned initiatives under the partnership include exhibitions, artist and artisan residencies, commissions, educational programs, publications, and cross-border knowledge exchange, all delivered as part of COLABS' broader ecosystem-building efforts.

COLABS is a Riyadh headquartered regional workspace and community enablement platform operating in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, focused on supporting entrepreneurship, creativity, and innovation. Through its Creative Collective programming, COLABS supports emerging and established artists via residencies, open calls, exhibitions, and public programming, while commissioning new work and embedding art into civic and professional spaces.

The Abdulmonem Al-Rashed Humanitarian Foundation is a Saudi Arabia-based foundation focused on human development, cultural preservation, education, and knowledge creation. Through its Arts & Culture Program, the foundation supports heritage conservation, creative education, and community engagement initiatives, including the Norah Al-Mousa House for Culture and Creative Arts and the Al-Ahsa Academy of Crafts.

Joint programs between AAHF and COLABS will be designed to strengthen artistic ecosystems, preserve cultural heritage, and expand public participation in the arts across both regions.

"Bringing our arts and culture programming to Saudi Arabia is a natural extension of how we think about building ecosystems, not just workspaces," said Omar Shah, CEO of COLABS. "Creativity, culture, and entrepreneurship thrive together. Partnering with Abdulmonem Al-Rashed Humanitarian Foundation allows us to ground this work locally while fostering meaningful cross-regional exchange across the region."

For his part, Mr. Abdulmohsen Al-Sultan, CEO of the Foundation, commented: "At the Abdulmonem Al-Rashed Humanitarian Foundation, we take pride in this partnership, which aligns with our objectives of supporting talent and empowering creatives. We believe that art serves as a bridge between cultures, and through our collaboration with 'COLABS,' we look forward to creating meaningful opportunities for artists, and to enriching the cultural landscape in the Kingdom in a way that aligns with the ambitious Vision 2030."

COLABS is expected to go live with its first site in Riyadh's Al Narjis district within the next few weeks. It is a purpose-built flagship campus designed to serve startups and scaleups in the Kingdom and will also act as a platform for entrepreneurship, arts, and culture.

As part of the partnership, COLABS will be launching open calls through its Creative Collective programming for artists, artisans, and cultural practitioners across Saudi Arabia and the wider region to apply for upcoming residencies, commissions, exhibitions, and research-led initiatives.

Further details and application guidelines will be announced shortly.

Contact:
media@colabs.sa
www.colabs.sa

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922008/COLABS_and_AAHF_Partnership.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/colabs-and-abdulmonem-al-rashed-humanitarian-foundation-announce-cross-regional-arts-and-culture-partnership-302699492.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.