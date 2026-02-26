BGM Group Ltd. Receives NASDAQ Notice Related to Late Filing of Form 20-F

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BGM Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGM) (the "Company" or "BGM") announced on February 24, 2026, that it has received a notification (the "Notification") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") regarding its non-compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250 (c)(1) as a result of the Company's failure to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 (the "Form 20-F") in a timely manner.

Pursuant to the Notification, the Company has 60 calendar days to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance from the date of receipt of the Notification and if the plan is accepted by Nasdaq, the Company will be granted an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Form 20-F's due date, or until August 17, 2026, to regain compliance.

The Notification further stated that if the plan is not accepted by Nasdaq, the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Hearing Panel pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5815(a).

The Notification has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company's class A ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company is working diligently on the Form 20-F and intends to file the Form 20-F as promptly as possible in order to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). However, if the Company fails to file the Form 20-F by April 23, 2026, the Company will submit a plan by such date to Nasdaq that outlines the steps the Company will take to file the Form 20-F.

About BGM Group Ltd.

BGM Group Ltd. has a strategic focus on the technology fields of AI application, intelligent robots, algorithmic computing power, cloud computing, and biopharmaceuticals.

In terms of AI application implementation, the group relies on advanced analytics and AI Agent technology, and utilizes the two platforms of Du Xiao Bao and Bao Wang to provide comprehensive and professional AI solutions and intelligent robot services for insurance companies, insurance brokers, and consumers. Its services cover multiple key scenarios such as sales and marketing, underwriting assessment, claims processing, and customer service. The group is capable of analyzing consumer data, building consumer profiles, accurately predicting insurance needs, and providing highly customized services for consumers.

In the field of biopharmaceuticals, the group's biopharmaceutical division mainly produces oxytetracycline API, crude heparin sodium, and licorice preparations, which are widely supplied to the global animal husbandry, pharmaceutical, and drug retail markets. The group deeply integrates AI-assisted decision-making into every link of production and manufacturing, achieving supply chain optimization, process efficiency improvement, and market trend prediction. This provides scientific decision-making basis for the management and offers high-quality products and precise services for consumers.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

