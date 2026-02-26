Anzeige
Goodfood Market Corp.
Goodfood Market Corp.: Goodfood Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. ("Goodfood", "the Company", "us" or "we") (TSX: FOOD), a leading Canadian online meal solutions company, announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today.

Election of Directors

The following individuals were elected by a majority of shareholders as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholder's meeting. The voting results for each nominee are as follows:

NomineesIn Favor (#)In Favor (%)Against (#)Against (%)
Selim Bassoul34,685,72594.961,839,5555.04
Donald Olds33,430,04191.533,095,2398.47
Terry Yanofsky33,433,83191.543,091,4498.46

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company by a majority of shareholders for Fiscal 2026. The voting results are as follows:

In Favor (#)In Favor (%)Withheld (#)Withheld (%)
44,215,78699.44247,3130.56


ABOUT GOODFOOD

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is Canada's leading digitally native meal solutions brand, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers nationwide to enjoy delicious, sustainable meals at home. Goodfood connects partner farms and suppliers directly to customers' kitchens, reducing food waste and retail overhead. Headquartered in Montreal, Québec, with production facilities in Quebec and Alberta, Goodfood is building Canada's most loved millennial food brand.

For further information: Investors and Media
Roslane Aouameur
Chief Financial Officer
IR@makegoodfood.ca


