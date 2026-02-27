Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF), Operating as American Fusion, Provides Update on Washington State Legal Matters

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) ("RNWF", "American Fusion" or the "Company"), provides the following update regarding its pending civil action in King County Superior Court (Case No. 25-2-32689-6).

On February 26, 2026, the Court entered an order dismissing all claims against Justin Costello pursuant to Civil Rule 41. Because Mr. Costello is no longer a party to the action, the Court struck his Emergency Motion for Stay of All Proceedings.

The Court separately entered an order striking the Company's Motion for Entry of Default Judgment against the remaining corporate defendants on procedural grounds related solely to citation formatting requirements under Civil Rule 7 and King County Local Civil Rules.

Importantly:

- Defaults entered against the corporate defendants remain in place.

- The Court did not question service, default, rescission, or the evidentiary record.

- The ruling was procedural and did not address the merits of the Company's claims.

The underlying action seeks rescission of two 2021 asset purchase agreements and cancellation of approximately 1,683,000,000 shares issued in connection with those transactions for which the Company contends no consideration was received.

The Company is in the process of refiling a corrected motion that complies with the Court's procedural directives. The Company believes this to be last remaing material item outstanding to effect the Corporate action with FINRA for the Name Change and Voluntry Symbol Change.

Management is aware of commentary circulating online and emphasizes that the Court's orders do not constitute a ruling against the Company on the substance of its claims.

The Company remains committed to resolving the disputed share issuances through the judicial process.

For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies and its Texatron platform, please visit: www.keplerfusion.com and americanfusionenergy.com

About Renewal Fuels, Inc. and American Fusion

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies. Following its previously announced merger with Kepler, the Company is operating under the American Fusion brand and has filed a corporate action with FINRA to change its legal name to American Fusion Inc. The Company's strategy is centered on building a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion energy platform supported by proprietary technology, disciplined intellectual property development, and long-term commercial deployment objectives.

About Kepler Fusion Technologies

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy technology company developing the Texatron aneutronic fusion platform. Kepler's technology is designed to support modular, infrastructure-grade deployment for industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications. The Company's development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation. Kepler Fusion Technologies operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, such as statements relating to technology development and commercialization, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, SEC registration, audit completion, exchange uplisting, and future business operations. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," and "will" identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to technology development, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, capital availability, audit and SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, litigation matters, and general market and economic conditions. This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Corporate Communications