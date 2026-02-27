Bigbank AS Audited Annual Report for 2025

The Management Board of Bigbank has compiled the audited annual report for 2025. Compared to the unaudited interim report published on 19 February, there are no changes in the financial results.

The consolidated annual report of Bigbank AS for 2025 is attached to this announcement and is also available on the bank's investor website at https://investor.bigbank.eu/reports/.

The report will be submitted for approval to the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Growth in Operating Volumes in 2025

• Total assets increased to 3.3 billion euros, rising by 538 million euros (+19%).

• Loans to customers grew to 2.7 billion euros, increasing by 511 million euros (+23%).

• The deposit portfolio grew to 2.9 billion euros, increasing by 486 million euros (+20%).

• Net profit amounted to 37.9 million euros.

• Return on equity (ROE) stood at 13.3%.

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 31 December 2025, the bank's total assets amounted to 3.3 billion euros, with equity of 299 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 188,000 active customers and employs over 600 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

