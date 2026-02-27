Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2026 07:06 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS 2025 Audited Annual Report

The Supervisory Board of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS has approved the fund's audited annual report for 2025 and will submit it for approval at the General Meeting of Shareholders. The Fund's financial results in the audited report have not changed compared to the preliminary financial results published on 29 January 2026.

The consolidated sales income of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS for 2025 was 33.083 million euros, an increase of 845 thousand euros (2,6%) compared to the previous year. The Group's net profit for 2025 amounted to 12.235 million euros (2024: 13.564 million euros). The Management Board of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS proposes to the Supervisory Board and the General Meeting of Shareholders to distribute (net) dividends of 1.2 euros per share.

The fund's consolidated annual report for 2025 is attached to this announcement and will be made available on the fund's website: https://eref.ee/investorile/aruanded-ja-faktilehed-2/.

Viljar Arakas
Member of the Management Board
Phone 6559 515
E-mail: viljar.arakas@eften.ee


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.