Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41GD8 | ISIN: US3493811034 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
26.02.26 | 21:59
33,960 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIGURE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIGURE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2026 22:30 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Agora Data Inc.: Agora Data and Figure Technologies Announce Partnership to Launch First Blockchain-Based Auto Loan Platform for Real-World Assets

ARLINGTON, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora Data, Inc. ("Agora" or the "Company"), a non-prime auto fintech and analytics platform, and Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: FIGR) ("Figure"), a pioneer in blockchain-based capital markets infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership to launch the first blockchain-enabled platform bringing U.S. auto loans to modern capital markets as tokenized real-world assets (RWAs).

The partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of consumer finance, combining Agora's industry-leading AI-powered auto credit modeling and underwriting expertise with Figure's blockchain infrastructure, securitization capabilities, and digital asset marketplace. Together, the companies are opening access to an asset class long dominated by banks and institutional investors.

Through the Figure platform, decentralized finance investors will be able to directly access, lend against, or purchase Agora-originated auto loans, creating new liquidity, transparency, security, and efficiency across the $1.6 trillion U.S. auto market.

Agora Data's blockchain-based platform, ALTRUVO, strengthens the Company's diversified funding strategy by introducing a new, scalable capital source to meet increasing customer demand and better serve auto dealers and financial institutions. ALTRUVO will operate directly on the Figure platform leveraging Figure's blockchain infrastructure, investor network, and marketplace technology to distribute Agora-originated auto loans as tokenized real-world assets.

"Auto loans represent one of the largest and most established consumer credit markets in the United States," said Steve Burke, Chief Executive Officer of Agora Data. "By partnering with Figure, we are accelerating our growth and providing more capital to car dealerships while expanding access to auto loans through blockchain-based capital markets as an asset class on-chain for the first time. This collaboration adds to a growing list of firsts for Agora - enhancing liquidity, broadening investor participation, and accelerating real-world innovation."

"Agora is a natural partner for Figure's expansion into auto finance, given their deep auto industry expertise, AI-powered financing capabilities, and strong growth trajectory," said Michael Tannenbaum, Chief Executive Officer at Figure. "Together, we represent two market-leading platforms with a shared conviction that auto finance is fertile ground for the evolution of blockchain-based structured finance."

Highlights of the Strategic Partnership:

  • First-Ever Blockchain-Based RWA Auto Loans: Agora Data becomes the first company to place U.S. auto loans on blockchain as tokenized real-world assets.

  • Preferred Review Partner: Agora Data is the preferred third-party review partner for auto loan assets on the Figure platform, leveraging Agora's proprietary AI-powered financing and underwriting technology.

  • Figure Equity Investment: As a further strengthening of the partnership, Figure is also making an equity investment in Agora.

  • Built on the Figure Platform: Agora Data's blockchain-based auto platform, ALTRUVO, will operate directly on Figure's blockchain infrastructure, marketplace, and investor network.

  • Expanded Investor Access: Decentralized finance investors can participate in auto loan-backed assets through the Figure application.

  • Improved Capital Markets Efficiency: Blockchain-enabled distribution enhances transparency, scalability, and funding efficiency in a highly secured platform.

  • Bridging Traditional and Decentralized Finance: The partnership accelerates the convergence of fintech, structured finance, and capital markets.

The Auto platform is expected to begin onboarding assets in March.

About Agora Data, Inc.

Agora Data, Inc. is a leading non-prime auto fintech innovator transforming access to capital across the automotive finance ecosystem. Through advanced AI-driven analytics, credit modeling, and capital markets expertise, Agora empowers loan originators to improve portfolio performance, unlock capital, and scale responsibly. Backed by deep automotive roots, Agora has delivered multiple industry firsts, including the industry's first asset-pooled non-prime auto securitization in 2020, and continues to pioneer innovative structured finance and funding solutions for auto dealers, financial institutions, and investors through embedded finance products. Agora drives greater efficiency, transparency, and long-term performance in non-prime auto finance. For more information, visit www.agoradata.com or call 1-877-592-4672.

About Figure Technology Solutions

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIGR) is a blockchain-native capital marketplace that seamlessly connects origination, funding, and secondary market activity. More than 250 partners use its loan origination system and capital marketplace. Collectively, Figure and its partners have originated over $22 billion of home equity to date, among other products, making Figure's ecosystem the largest non-bank provider of home equity financing. The fastest growing components are Figure Connect, its consumer credit marketplace, and Democratized Prime, Figure's on-chain lend-borrow marketplace. Figure's ecosystem also includes DART (Digital Asset Registry Technology) for asset custody and lien perfection, and $YLDS, an SEC-registered yield-bearing stablecoin that is issued by a tokenized face-amount certificate company, which is a type of registered investment company.

Figure is the market leader in real world asset (RWA) tokenization and its most recent securitization received a AAA rating from S&P and Moody's, the first of its kind for blockchain finance. For more information, visit https://figure.com or follow Figure on LinkedIn

Contacts:
press@figure.com
media@agoradata.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.