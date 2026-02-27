Lansinoh Unveils New CEO Succession Plan

- Kevin Vyse-Peacock Announces Planned Transition After 25 Years of Global Leadership and Impact

- Julie Talbot Promoted to Global CEO to Drive Next Era of Brand Modernization and Parental Support

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lansinoh , a global leader in maternal care and infant feeding for more than four decades, today announced that Julie Talbot has been appointed Global Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2026. Talbot, currently President of North America, succeeds Kevin Vyse-Peacock, who has decided to step away from the business after 25 years of global leadership.

Vyse-Peacock joined Lansinoh in 2001 to establish the company's European business, building its first international office from the ground up. Over the following two decades, he played a central role in scaling the brand globally, navigating category creation, complex regulatory environments, and rapid international expansion before becoming CEO in 2010.

Under Vyse-Peacock's leadership, Lansinoh evolved into a science-led, mission-driven organization with business growth nearly 300% over his tenure. His legacy includes navigating rapid international expansion and serving on the Board of parent company Pigeon Corporation to contribute a global perspective to its long-term strategy. Vyse-Peacock has chosen to step away from day-to-day leadership to focus on mentoring and supporting the growth of purpose-driven businesses, much like Lansinoh, while reducing the extensive international travel that has defined much of his tenure.

"Lansinoh has been a defining chapter of my life," said Vyse-Peacock. "What began as a small entrepreneurial venture grew into a global organization with an extraordinary mission and an exceptional team. Together, we've helped enable more than 200 million mothers worldwide to continue breastfeeding, while building a brand grounded in science, empathy, and integrity. I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved, not just in scale, but in the real, lasting impact we've made for families."

"I leave Lansinoh stronger than ever, with a clear purpose, a deeply capable leadership team, and a profound connection to the parents we serve," he added.

During her tenure as President of North America, Talbot led the evolution of Lansinoh's brand mission, vision, and marketing positioning, increased investment in innovation, and brought the company's consumer care function in-house, creating a model staffed by real mothers and certified lactation counselors to provide expert, peer-led support to parents during moments of greatest need.

"Kevin's leadership shaped Lansinoh into the company it is today, driving its transformation from a small, single-product operation into a trusted global brand. His vision, resilience, and unwavering commitment to parents have left a lasting legacy," said Ryou Yano, President and CEO of Pigeon Corporation, Lansinoh's parent company. "As we look ahead, Julie's experience building modern, trusted consumer brands enables her to bring tremendous depth of expertise to the CEO role. But it's her most devoted role, mom to her young daughter, that gives her an authentic connection to the Lansinoh community - one that positions the brand for sustained global growth for decades to come."

As Global CEO, Talbot will steer Lansinoh's new era by unifying the global vision and strategy while honoring the brand's heritage as a mom-founded, women-led company. Her leadership approach will ensure the brand evolves alongside the daily realities of today's families, prioritizing science-backed innovation and empathetic, peer-driven support models. By scaling her successful North American blueprint globally, Talbot will accelerate solutions and expand innovation to simplify the complexities of parenthood while maintaining the brand's commitment to a high-performance culture.

"I am honored to lead Lansinoh into its next chapter," said Talbot. "This is a brand that supports families through some of the most vulnerable, joyful, exhausting, and transformative moments of their lives. I look forward to stewarding Lansinoh's global growth while ensuring we continue to lead with empathy, science, and an unwavering commitment to parents and caregivers around the world."

For more information on Lansinoh's product offerings, please visit Lansinoh.com .

About Lansinoh

For over 40 years, Lansinoh has been building a community that understands what moms go through, creating calm, comfort, and connection every step of the way. From its first product, the award-winning Lanolin Nipple Cream, Lansinoh has expanded to a full range of innovative products that grow with moms and babies, so they can love their time together. The brand's products are available in over 60 countries worldwide.

