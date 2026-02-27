Highlights:

618 m of 0.77% CuEq from surface in NAK25-80, linking high grade, at-surface gold rich mineralization to high-grade core at depth.

Continuity from surface to depth: NAK25-80 builds on prior long-intervals, including NAK25-78: 802 m of 0.71% CuEq from surface, and strengthens confidence in thickness and continuity of the South Zone mineralization.

Material step-out growth: NAK25-73/75/79/80 extend the South Zone corridor ~750 m east and ~500 m south along the porphyry margin, open to the east and south.

Strengthens the district-scale thesis: Building on Feb 25, 2026 footprint expansion and reinforces a high-grade core within a very broad mineralized envelope.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (OTCQB: AMEGF) (the "Company" or "American Eagle") reports new drill results from its 100%-owned NAK Project that further de-risk and expand the South Zone while reinforcing NAK's emerging district-scale growth profile. These results follow the Company's February 25, 2026 release, which demonstrated continuous stock-hosted mineralization over a 1.7 km east-west trend, complementing this significant expansion by further extending mineralization over 500 m south of the Babine porphyry stock.

Hole NAK25-80 delivered a standout interval of 618 m averaging 0.77% copper equivalent (CuEq) from surface. This result confirms strong continuity within the South Zone high-grade core and further supports the concept of a large, coherent mineralized body extending from surface to significant depth, building on prior long-interval drilling in the South Zone (including NAK25-78: 802 m of 0.71% CuEq from surface).

Importantly, step-out drilling to the east (NAK25-73, NAK25-75, and NAK25-79) indicates a connected mineralized corridor along the southern margin of the Babine porphyry stock that can now be traced for at least ~750 m eastward from the South Zone/Main Zone area, and ~500 m to the south. This materially increases the mineralized footprint of the South Zone and leaves the corridor open to further expansion to the east and south.

Together, the February 25 district-scale breakthrough, highlighted by NAK25-70's 901 m of 0.43% CuEq from surface, and today's South Zone results reinforce a clear growth pathway at NAK: advance the higher-grade South Zone as the near-term core, while systematically expanding and vectoring within a much larger, newly demonstrated mineralized system.

NAK25-80

NAK25-80 was drilled from near the western boundary of the high-grade historical Gold or "Stockwork Zone", which was further expanded by the Company in drilling between 2022 and 2025. The drill hole was collared into rocks of the Babine biotite feldspar porphyry stock, which hosts mineralized stockwork to a depth of 142 m. This interval returned strong gold grades and strongly anomalous copper from surface (101 m of 0.68 g/t Au, 0.14 % Cu). Below 142 m, and down to a depth of 659 meters, the hole intersected sandstone and conglomerate that were intruded by mafic dykes, with mineralization becoming increasingly copper-rich. The mineralization features localized zones of conglomerate clast replacement chalcopyrite and bornite, along with variably dense disseminations, and these are interspersed with quartz-anhydrite veins that host coarse aggregates of bornite and, in some places, molybdenite.

NAK25-80 Assay Results (Table 1)*

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t Mo ppm CuEq % NAK25-80 41 659 618 0.23 0.42 1.0 114 0.77 Including















NAK25-80 41 142 101 0.14 0.68 1.1 66 0.95 And Including















NAK25-80 246 659 413 0.28 0.38 1.1 141 0.80 Including















NAK25-80 462 659 197 0.34 0.30 1.2 149 0.77 Within















NAK25-80 41 731 690 0.22 0.38 0.95 104 0.71

* Copper Equivalent (CuEq) shown in Tables for drill intercepts are calculated on the basis of US$ 4.50/lb for Cu, US$ 3,375/oz for Au, US$ 60/oz for Ag and US$ 25/lb for Mo, with 80% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals (since it's unclear what metals will be the principal products, assuming different recoveries is premature at this stage). The formula is: CuEq. = Cu % + (Au grade in g/t x (Au recovery / Cu recovery) x [Au price ÷ 31] / [Cu price x 2200 x 1%]) + (Ag grade in g/t x (Ag recovery / Cu recovery) x [Ag price ÷ 31] / [Cu price x 2200 x 1%] + (Mo grade in % x (Mo recovery / Cu recovery) x [Mo price] / [Cu price]). The assays have not been capped. The reported intervals represent drill intercepts, and insufficient data are available at this time to state the true thickness of the mineralized intervals.

South Zone Eastern Expansion

The additional holes in this release, NAK25-73, -75, and -79 successfully link the broad, low-to-moderate grade mineralization enveloping the high-grade South Zone to near-surface mineralization previously intersected to the east in drill hole NAK23-09. Hole NAK25-73 was collared from the same pad as NAK23-09, and was drilled shallowly to the west, intersecting 1,032 m grading 0.25% CuEq from surface, with mineralization occurring largely within stratified rocks marginal to the Babine porphyry stock to the north, with higher-grade intervals associated with dykes of a variety of compositions. NAK25-79 was collared 320 meters southeast of NAK25-73 and was drilled to the southwest. It intersected sporadic copper mineralization that increased substantially in tenor below 400 meters, extending the mineralization in that area over 500 meters to the south of the southern boundary of the Babine porphyry stock. The highest-grade mineralization in the hole was hosted by intervals of coarser-grained sandstone and conglomerate that are correlative with similarly well-mineralized rocks along strike to the northwest.

NAK25-73 Assay Results (Table 2)

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t Mo ppm CuEq % NAK25-73 6 1039 1033 0.12 0.08 0.6 54 0.25 Including















NAK25-73 417 591 174 0.15 0.07 0.7 70 0.28 Including















NAK25-73 629 747 117 0.30 0.10 1.2 84 0.48 Including















NAK25-73 919 1039 120 0.15 0.10 0.5 81 0.32

NAK25-75 Assay Results (Table 3)

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t Mo ppm CuEq % NAK25-75 58 454 396 0.11 0.07 0.6 62 0.24 Within















NAK25-75 58 980 922 0.10 0.06 0.5 64 0.22 Including















NAK25-75 586 947 361 0.13 0.08 0.5 86 0.27 Including















NAK25-75 787 875 88 0.24 0.11 1.1 236 0.51

NAK25-79 Assay Results (Table 4)

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t Mo ppm CuEq % NAK25-79 444 551 107 0.13 0.14 1.5 21 0.33 Within















NAK25-79 444 766 322 0.12 0.07 1.2 17 0.23 Including















NAK25-79 660 766 106 0.18 0.06 1.4 17 0.29

Hole UTM_Grid UTM_East UTM_North Azimuth Inclination TD (m) NAK25-73 NAD83_Z9 675990 6129284 255 -55 1039 NAK25-75 NAD83_Z9 675692 6129488 210 -60 980 NAK25-79 NAD83_Z9 676242 6129093 240 -50 807 NAK25-80 NAD83_Z9 675222 6129400 230 -72 731

QA/QC and Sampling Protocol

Sampling at NAK follows a rigorous methodology and internal QA/QC protocol. Drill core is halved on site, and samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry in Langley, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. ALS is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for assays. All analytical methods include quality control standards inserted at set frequencies. The entire sample interval is crushed and homogenized, and 250 g of the homogenized sample is pulped. All samples were analyzed for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum and a suite of 45 other major and trace elements. Analysis for gold is by fire assay fusion followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) on 30 g of pulp. Analysis for silver, copper, and molybdenum and all other major and trace elements are analyzed by four-acid digestion followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

Internal QA/QC protocols dictate that individual core samples are no less than 70 cm and no greater than 3 m in length. To control standard, blank, and duplicate sample frequency, and to better constrain pass/fail re-analysis intervals, samples are submitted to the lab in 50 sample batches. Within each 50-sample batch, there is one gold-copper standard and two coarse reject duplicates, inserted at regular intervals, and two blank samples, inserted sequentially following well-mineralized samples where possible, for a total of 10% QA/QC samples. All gold and copper standard analyses from the 2024 program passed within 3 standard deviations of expected values. Where duplicate values differed significantly, the lower values from the resulting re-analyses were used.

About American Eagle's NAK Project

The NAK Project lies within the Babine copper-gold porphyry district of central British Columbia. It has excellent infrastructure through all-season roads and is close to the towns of Smithers, Houston, and Burns Lake, B.C., which lie along a major rail line and Provincial Highway 16. Historical drilling and geophysical, geological, and geochemical work at NAK, which began in the 1960's, tested only to shallow depths. Still, the work revealed a very large near-surface copper-gold system that measures over 1.5 km x 1.5 km. Drilling completed by American Eagle in 2022, 2023, and 2024 returned significant intervals of high-grade copper-gold mineralization that reached beyond and much deeper than the historical drilling, indicating that zones of near-surface and deeper mineralization, locally with considerably higher grades, exist within the broader NAK property mineralizing system. American Eagle Gold completed an aggressive 31,500 metre drill program in 2025 designed to expand and improve the mineral footprint; assays are currently being received.

About American Eagle Gold Corp.



American Eagle is dedicated to advancing its NAK copper-gold porphyry project in west-central British Columbia, Canada. The Company benefits from over $25 million in cash, bolstered by two strategic investors formed in the past two years with Teck Resources and South32. With substantial financial and technical resources, American Eagle Gold is well-positioned to drill, de-risk, and define the full potential of the NAK Copper-Gold porphyry project.

Q.P. Statement

Mark Bradley, B.Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo., a Certified Professional Geologist and independent 'qualified person' for the purposes of Canada's National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: including statements relating to the use of proceeds of the Offering, the tax treatment of the Charity FT Shares, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals in connection with the Offering, the 2025 drill program or its anticipated results at the Company's NAK project, the ability of the Company to make the Qualifying Expenditures as anticipated by management, and other matters ancillary or incidental to the foregoing. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results might differ materially from those suggested in forward-looking statements. American Eagle Gold Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to American Eagle Gold Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by American Eagle Gold Corp. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under American Eagle Gold Corp. profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

