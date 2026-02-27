

(February 26, 2026, Hong Kong) B.Duck Semk Holdings International Limited ("B.Duck Semk", Stock Code: 2250.HK) announced that the Company has entered into a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement with Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co., Ltd. ("Haers", Stock Code: 002615.SZ), a global leader in the drinkware industry and an A-share listed company. The parties aim to establish a long-term, in-depth strategic alliance through equity partnership and industrial synergy, exploring a new IP-driven segment in trendy consumer markets and building a trendy consumer ecosystem covering diverse consumption scenarios. As of now, Haers holds a 2.68% equity stake in B.Duck Semk, providing a solid foundation for the strategic partnership. As a core component of this cooperation, the joint venture company co-established by the parties in mainland China will focus on the design, R&D, brand operation, and omni-channel sales of co-branded trendy drinkware products featuring the "B.Duck" family of brands and other international fashion IPs. This cooperation unites the core strengths of both parties. With over 20 years of experience in IP operation, B.Duck Semk owns China's renowned B.Duck IP matrix and mature global licensing network. Haers, a benchmark in the global drinkware industry, brings industry-leading R&D and manufacturing capabilities, a full industry chain layout, and a global channel network. This partnership is poised to deliver mutual value and deep synergy between trending IPs and top-tier supply chain capabilities. IP co-branding in drinkware products marks merely the first step of the strategic partnership. The two parties will take the joint venture as the core platform, and drinkware and drinkware-related products as the strategic starting point. By combining B.Duck Semk's full-matrix IP operation capabilities and insights into trendy consumers with Haers' comprehensive, flexible manufacturing capabilities and omni-channel global network, the partnership will expand into diverse trendy consumer products, unlocking the long-term value of integrating IPs with physical manufacturing. The parties will seize this cooperation as an opportunity to jointly establish a full-chain collaborative system that integrates "fashion design, flexible manufacturing, and omni-channel marketing." For B.Duck Semk, this partnership will facilitate the large-scale expansion of its self-operated product categories, deepen the IPs user penetration into diverse lifestyle scenarios, and establish a replicable cross-category IP operation model. For Haers, this collaboration will serve as a catalyst to upgrade and transform the company from a traditional manufacturer into a trend-driven consumer brand. By leveraging the IPs as a strategic lever, it aims to diversify into new product categories, thereby unlocking substantial new growth potential. The long-term value of this strategic cooperation lies in establishing a replicable model for cross-category and multi-IP collaboration. Looking ahead, the parties will leverage the successful collaborative experience gained in the drinkware sector and replicate this model across a wider range of consumer categories. The goal is to create a fashion ecosystem by embedding IP products into diverse lifestyle scenarios, thereby continuously unlocking the commercial value of IP-product integration. Concurrently, the parties will accelerate their global market expansion, aiming for sustained mutual profitability and ultimate industry leadership. The drinkware industry is ushering in an unprecedented golden period of development, with both market size and trendsetting attributes experiencing explosive growth. The fundamental nature of the products has evolved from being mere practical tools into socially-oriented goods that express personal aesthetics and align with trendy lifestyles. This transformation is driven by the rise of Generation Z consumers, who are profoundly reshaping market logic: "Visuals Lead Purchase Decisions" and "Products Serving as Vessels for Emotional Value" have become key purchasing factors. Taking the thermal drinkware category as an example, topics such as "thermal mug fashion styling" and "high-aesthetic thermal mug reviews" have garnered nearly 500 million views on social media platforms, reflecting young consumers' heightened focus on product appearance and scene compatibility. In response to this trend, brands are innovating products through design strategies such as IP collaborations, dopamine color schemes, and China-chic elements. This has successfully transformed thermal mugs from traditional utilitarian items into fashion accessories for personal expression, social sharing, and emotional connection. This transformation not only precisely aligns with the consumption preferences of the younger demographic but also provides brands with sustained growth potential and market opportunities in the direction of trend-driven and personalized product innovation. This cooperation is committed to leading the drinkware industry beyond homogeneous price competition toward value creation centered on IP value and design innovation. Moreover, starting with drinkware, it will explore the deep integration of IPs and physical manufacturing across all product categories and lifestyle scenarios, charting a new path for IP-driven physical manufacturing and fashion lifestyles. Ultimately, it aims to provide a reference model for the trend-driven transformation of the entire consumer goods sector. Mr. Hui Ha Lam, Chairman of the Board of B.Duck Semk, stated, "We are immensely honored to enter into this comprehensive strategic collaboration with Haers. As a global leader in drinkware manufacturing, Haers' top-tier supply chain and full industrial chain capabilities are strategically highly complementary to our company's robust IP operation expertise and profound insights into trend-conscious consumers. This partnership represents not only a mutual empowerment at both the industrial and capital levels but will also enable us to jointly build a trendy consumer ecosystem spanning diverse lifestyle scenarios. Furthermore, it will significantly deepen our marketing capabilities in vertical consumer product categories. This will, in turn, continuously solidify our leadership position in the IP-driven consumer market and ultimately create long-term, sustainable value for our shareholders." About B.Duck Semk Holdings International Limited B.Duck Semk is China's leading comprehensive IP operation company with capabilities across the entire value chain. It launched its core original IP character, B.Duck, in 2005. With more than twenty years of experience in the industry, B.Duck Semk has built a diversified B.Duck IP matrix covering original creation, IP agency, and brand licensing collaborations. It owns 26 original characters and the operation rights to multiple top-tier game, animation, and trendy toy IPs, and has established deep cooperation with top-tier cultural IPs both in China and abroad, such as the Palace Museum's Court Culture. B.Duck Semk has established a strong presence across character licensing, merchandise retail, and immersive cultural tourism. As of now, the company has achieved cooperation with over 570 high-quality licensees and developed over 50,000 SKUs covering the full spectrum of consumer scenarios, including food and beverages, homeware, 3C products and trendy toys. With its outstanding performance, B.Duck Semk ranked 46th on the Top Global Licensing Agents 2025. Relying on its mature end-to-end IP operation system, the company adopts a dual-drive strategy of "brand globalization + localized operation", and is committed to becoming a comprehensive IP operation platform with global influence, creating globally recognized symbols of joy. About Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co., Ltd. As China's first listed company in the drinkware industry, Haers always specializes in the R&D, design, manufacturing and marketing of titanium and stainless steel vacuum insulated containers, as well as drinkware-related products made of multiple materials such as aluminum, plastic, and glass. Adhering to a customer-centered principle, Haers has created the "Five-Excellent Drinkware" criteria, focusing on both quality and appearance based on its core technologies. It has been deeply involved in this industry for many years and has formed sound R&D capabilities and production strength. By the end of 2025, Haers had obtained a total of 770 valid national patents, led and participated in the formulation of 47 national, industry and organizational standards, becoming a benchmark for high-quality development in the industry. Haers' products have been sold to more than 80 countries and regions worldwide. It has passed the Euromonitor International certification with its strong strength. 