The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) says polysilicon production has fallen to 32% of capacity, sustaining oversupply, while wafer prices weaken as post-Chinese New Year demand fails to recover.The CNMIA's silicon industry division said that polysilicon prices continue to decline, with limited transactions and muted procurement following the Chinese New Year holiday. Operating rates among manufacturers fell to 32%, but oversupply persisted. Wafer prices also softened, with n-type G10L averaging CNY 1.10 ($0.15) per piece, down 8.33%; G12R at CNY 1.20, down 4.76%; and G12 at ...

