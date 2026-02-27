HighRadius launches Office of the CFO first Outcome Based Pricing with $0 Implementation fee and $0 Subscription until Go-Live. Customers only pay a fraction of realized gains based on P&L impact.

Chapter 1: Outcome Based Pricing (OBP)

Introduction of OBP: HighRadius, a provider of 190+ AI agents for Order-to-Cash, Accounts Payable, Record-to-Report, and Treasury introduces Outcome Based Pricing (OBP).

Chapter 2: US GAAP ASC 606 Constraints

Not Designed for Innovation: The traditional ASC 606 model requires companies to standardize and recognize revenue based on contractual obligations. For a traditional SaaS subscription, the obligation is access to software over time. AI agents are designed to deliver quantifiable, real-time Business Outcomes that do not fit the traditional accounting framework.

Chapter 3: Controlled Group Experiment

HighRadius' stress-testing for Gain share model: HighRadius did not arrive at Outcome-Based Pricing through theory alone. The model was stress-tested through a controlled 24-month experiment to see if alignment on Business Outcomes increased the probability of success. Stress-testing consisted of two main groups: Group 1 (MASC established): Customers went through an alignment on Business Outcomes via a formal Mutually Agreed Success Criteria document (MASC) with measurable Baseline and Target metrics, and a client Exec has to sign-off for successful completion of the project. Group 2 (No MASC established): Customers onboarded without MASC went through an implementation and enhancement loop leading to frustration on both sides.

Chapter 4: Tech Companies Vendor Lock-In

Vendor Lock-in : CFOs and CIOs have lost trust in the current subscription model with the risk of being locked in by the vendor's long implementation cycles, no alignment on success criteria, ever changing requirements etc. With sunk cost investments and high switching costs, the customer is effectively held hostage, now officially called Vendor lock-in.

: CFOs and CIOs have lost trust in the current subscription model with the risk of being locked in by the vendor's long implementation cycles, no alignment on success criteria, ever changing requirements etc. With sunk cost investments and high switching costs, the customer is effectively held hostage, now officially called Vendor lock-in. IT Services Change Order Scam : The IT services industry as well as Professional Services arm of software companies have Professional Services revenue as Bonus goals. This is a complete conflict of interest to the customer. There is a lot of friction with budget overflows and change orders. With the elimination of implementation fees to $0 in OBP, this conflict is fully eliminated and both parties have shared goals.

: The IT services industry as well as Professional Services arm of software companies have Professional Services revenue as Bonus goals. This is a complete conflict of interest to the customer. There is a lot of friction with budget overflows and change orders. With the elimination of implementation fees to $0 in OBP, this conflict is fully eliminated and both parties have shared goals. Structural misalignment: Vendors get paid for access, not outcomes. Less than 40% of software buyers report being satisfied with the value delivered relative to the cost they pay.

Vendors get paid for access, not outcomes. Less than 40% of software buyers report being satisfied with the value delivered relative to the cost they pay. Antidote to Vendor Lock-In: Outcome-Based Pricing is the antidote. When the earnings are tied directly to the impact on a customer's P&L, the dynamics of conflict is eliminated and both are incentivised for a shared goal.

Chapter 5: About HighRadius

HighRadius provides a single Agentic AI platform for the Office of the CFO. It integrates 190+ agents that orchestrate end-to-end processes across Order-to-Cash, Close Reconciliation, Consolidation Reporting, Accounts Payable, B2B Payments, and Treasury. HighRadius guarantees operational KPI improvements by mapping them to specific agents on the platform. With Speed-To-Value implementation methodology, HighRadius drives value creation for 1500+ enterprises such as 3M, Unilever, Red Bull, GE Healthcare, Konica Minolta and more. HighRadius has been consistently recognized as a market leader by Gartner, IDC and Forrester.

For more information, visit HighRadius' Website

