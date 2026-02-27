New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax, and advisory firm, today announced that Christian Athanasoulas has been named Head of KPMG US Legal Services. In this role, he will oversee the firm's Legal Business Services practice and KPMG LLP's wholly owned subsidiary, KPMG Law US, aligning strategy across KPMG LLP's legal services offerings.

Athanasoulas' appointment comes as KPMG Law US marks its one-year anniversary, and demand for alternative legal services accelerates. According to research from the Thomson Reuters Institute, the alternative legal services provider (ALSP) market has seen sustained double-digit growth in recent years, with legal managed services among its fastest growing segments.

Corporate legal departments face mounting regulatory complexity, operational pressures, and transformation demands - yet general counsels are increasingly expected to serve as strategic advisors to the business. KPMG LLP's Legal Services practice is designed to help address that challenge by taking on process-driven, high-volume legal work through Legal Business Services and KPMG Law US, delivered at scale through technology and AI-enabled platforms like KPMG Digital Gateway.

"The market is telling us the traditional model isn't keeping up, and we've positioned ourselves to meet that moment," said Rema Serafi, Vice Chair, Tax at KPMG LLP. "Christian is the right leader to help drive our Legal Services strategy forward and further embed it as a growth engine for the firm."

Launched in 2025, KPMG Law US made KPMG the first Big Four professional services firm to establish a wholly owned U.S. law firm. Together with KPMG LLP's Legal Business Services practice, it supports clients through a coordinated, technology-enabled legal services model. The practice aligns with KPMG LLP's global network of law firms operating in more than 80 jurisdictions, enabling seamless support for clients with cross-border legal needs.

"Clients are looking for a more integrated way to manage legal work, leveraging legal advice when appropriate," said Athanasoulas. "Through KPMG LLP's Legal Business Services and KPMG Law US, we're helping organizations access the legal services they need within one coordinated ecosystem - so work moves more seamlessly, efficiently, and at scale. That combination is unique in the market."

Athanasoulas joined KPMG in 2000 and has held senior leadership roles in the Tax practice, including U.S. Tax Practice Leader - Services and Global Head of International Tax and M&A Tax. He has advised multinational corporations on complex cross-border transactions in more than 30 countries. Before joining KPMG, he was a tax attorney at Sullivan & Worcester LLP.

###

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 142 countries and territories and has more than 275,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to increasing access to education and opportunity, advancing mental health, and supporting community vitality. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285500

Source: KPMG LLP